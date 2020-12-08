ArcBest Partners With Doctor on Demand to Roll out New Virtual Primary Care Benefit Nationwide

The new Virtual Primary Care benefit will be available to all 8,000 members who are covered under ArcBest’s medical plan starting December 1st. This benefit comes at a critical time as COVID-19 cases are spiking again, and as the country simultaneously heads into cold and flu season. As a provider of essential freight and logistics services, ArcBest has a large field employee population which operates 24/7, making it challenging to access routine in-person care. Virtual Primary Care gives these employees an easy, convenient way to access care by removing common obstacles like travel and wait times.

Doctor On Demand , the nation’s leading virtual care provider, and ArcBest (Nasdaq: ARCB), a multibillion-dollar leader in supply chain logistics, today announced a partnership to offer a new Virtual Primary Care health plan benefit to its employees and their dependents nationwide. The partnership expands on the existing urgent care and behavioral health services that Doctor On Demand has been providing to ArcBest since 2017.

“At ArcBest, we have a unique set of healthcare benefit needs, and Doctor On Demand’s existing urgent and behavioral health care services have been invaluable, especially this year,” said Rich Krutsch, Vice President, People Services at ArcBest. “The pandemic has also prompted us to double-down on our investments in virtual care, and we’re excited to expand our program with Doctor On Demand to include much more holistic, integrated virtual care for our employees.”

Eligible ArcBest employees and their dependents will now be able to select a primary care provider through Doctor On Demand and access a comprehensive set of services to support whole person health, including preventive wellness check-ups, vaccination referrals, nutrition consultations, chronic condition management, and more. Additionally, members are able to continue to see the same physician over time, allowing them to build a consistent, trusted relationship via video.

“At Doctor On Demand, we’ve reimagined the primary care experience to fit our members’ unique lifestyles and health needs, delivering much of the traditional brick and mortar primary care services from the comfort and safety of home or wherever their work takes them,” said Robin Glass, president, Doctor On Demand. “We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with ArcBest to support frontline workers with a holistic Virtual Primary Care offering of integrated services during this challenging time.”

