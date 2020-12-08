Horace Mann Reveals Impacts of COVID-19 on Educators’ Health

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) today released a new report revealing the current and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on educators’ physical, mental, and financial health. While the pandemic continues to impact Americans across the country, the report finds that educators are balancing the needs of their students with their own health and safety.

The majority (77%) of educators are working more today than a year ago and almost two-thirds (60%) of educators are enjoying their job less;

Over half (59%) of educators do not feel secure in their school district’s health and safety precautions and two-thirds (66%) of educators do not believe that health-related unplanned time off will be covered by their benefits; and

Close to half (44%) of educators are not fully confident that their health insurance will adequately cover unexpected illnesses or health issues.

“Educators are balancing the needs of every student, while caring for the safety and well-being of themselves and their families. This balancing act has resulted in educators sacrificing more of their time, energy, and, in some cases, their physical health to ensure that our future generations have the quality education they need to succeed,” said Tyson Sanders, Horace Mann Vice President, Supplemental. “As a result, many districts are seeing educators face the hard decision of choosing to risk their career, health, or financial position. Providing more resources to help relieve educators of having to make these trade-offs is necessary to safeguard the futures of our students and teachers.”

The pandemic has exacerbated the growing financial strain among educators across the U.S. Today, close to three-fourths (74%) of educators would not say they are living comfortably.1 This financial strain is largely a result of teachers’ salaries remaining stagnant as the cost of living increases, including the cost of higher education. Despite having similar degree requirements, teachers make 20% less than professionals with similar education requirements.2 This financial pressure on educators is compounded by the job requirement for one or more college degrees and the resulting high cost of student loans to be repaid out of relatively low salaries.