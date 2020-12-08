 

WaterMill Asset Management Reinforces the Need for Meaningful and Urgent Change at Ziopharm Oncology

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its consent solicitation beneficially owns approximately 3.3% of the outstanding shares of Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”), today issued the below letter to shareholders.

December 8, 2020

Fellow Shareholder:

WaterMill Asset Management Corp. (together with its affiliates, “WaterMill” or “we”) wants to emphasize that Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) is at a critical inflection point. The Board of Directors (the “Board”) has put Ziopharm on a path to financial ruin by burning through capital, incurring mounting expenses and failing to deliver value-generating clinical progress. Despite receiving blunt investor feedback in recent years, the Board opted to pursue a string of self-directed refreshments that only solidified the Company’s abysmal governance and dismal business practices. This is why we have taken the extraordinary step of initiating a consent solicitation to facilitate meaningful and timely boardroom change.

We firmly believe that our three aligned, independent and well-qualified director candidates collectively represent the right shareholder-driven solution to help Ziopharm quickly reverse its tailspin. Our minority slate possesses the capital allocation acumen, commercial intensity, financial expertise and ownership perspectives that have been lacking in the boardroom for far too long. Each member of our slate also recognizes that Ziopharm’s deteriorating cash position will require a reconstituted Board to expeditiously address challenges and promptly pursue new sources of liquidity.

Although Ziopharm contends that it has tried to engage with WaterMill to settle this contest, these are disingenuous and misrepresentative claims. Not only has the Company taken every opportunity to discredit our integrity-rich director candidates, but all offers to date have been reactive and woefully inadequate relative to the litany of governance issues that exist throughout the c-suite and boardroom. The incumbents’ blatant, last-minute distortions only reinforce why our full slate needs to be added to the Board. Indeed, Ziopharm’s leadership has brazenly dismissed investor input and has refused to even acknowledge that long-term shareholders have had to endure staggering underperformance over every relevant time horizon.

