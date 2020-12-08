iHeartMedia Renews and Extends Relationship With Pioneering Radio Hall of Famer Charlamagne Tha God for the Nationally Syndicated Hit Radio Show "The Breakfast Club”

iHeartMedia announced today that it has renewed and extended its relationship with the phenomenal culture-shifting multimedia mogul Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of New York's Power 105's wildly popular and nationally syndicated hit radio show "The Breakfast Club," heard by over 4.5 million listeners each week. One of the world’s most well-informed, authoritative, and distinctive media personalities, Charlamagne Tha God has become a crucially important and influential voice in culture. Under the new five-year agreement, Charlamagne will continue his uninhibited, trademark interview style on the award-winning radio show with his relentless effort to unveil truth by asking the questions audiences most want to hear, weekdays from 6-10:00 a.m. EST, as well as “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” alongside co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

“The Breakfast Club,” celebrating its 10-year milestone this month, has become the bullhorn for modern culture and widely regarded as the most informative and entertaining top-rated contemporary Hip-Hop/R&B morning show today. Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy are known for their unrivaled interviews with celebrities and recording artists. Guests on the show have ranged from former President Barack Obama, President-elect Joe Biden, and VP-elect Kamala Harris to Snoop Dog, Jay-Z, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The crew also host “Weekends with The Breakfast Club,” a 3-hour weekly program featuring a countdown of the top 20 songs on the charts and signature interviews. “The Breakfast Club” was inducted this year into the Radio Hall of Fame in the Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more) category.

"I give my sincerest thanks to iHeart for empowering me over the past decade to be the best talent that I can be, and for honoring me as an owner and executive,” said Charlamagne. “I love the audio business and iHeart is the biggest and best audio company in the world. As Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Black Effect Podcast Network and now Senior Creative Officer of Cultural Content and Programming at iHeart, all I want to do for the next 5 years is continue to move the culture of radio and podcasting forward by curating a new era of voices, programming, and events. GOD IS GREAT! Now, it's time to get back to work."