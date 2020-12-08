Five Combat-wounded Veterans Receive New Cars in Time for the Holidays to Ease Transition to Civilian Life

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that — in collaboration with dealerships across the U.S. — it completed a successful campaign to sponsor the donation of five payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans from five military branches of service throughout November, to commemorate Veterans Day and Veterans and Military Families Month. Wells Fargo sponsored the vehicles through Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes, a program dedicated to providing payment-free vehicles and one year of family and financial mentorship to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to help ease the transition from the military to civilian life.

In San Angelo, Texas, Mitchell Buick-GMC and Wells Fargo team up to sponsor the donation of a payment-free vehicle to retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant George Campbell and his family through Military Warriors Support Foundation's Transportation4Heroes program. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Combat-wounded veterans and vehicles donated in the campaign include:

Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant George Campbell — 2020 GMC Terrain

Former U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Thompson — 2020 Honda Passport

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jesse Odom — 2020 Nissan Frontier

Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Clint Haskell — 2019 Honda Pilot

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Boatswains Mate Second Class Gilbert Benoit — 2020 Nissan NV200 2WD

Participating dealerships across the United States include:

Mitchell Buick-GMC in San Angelo, Texas

Rairdon’s Honda of Burien in Seattle

Benson Nissan of Easley in Easley, South Carolina

Honda of Hackettstown in Hackettstown, New Jersey

Courtesy Nissan in Richardson, Texas

“Empowering military and veteran communities to succeed financially is ingrained in Wells Fargo’s values,” said Laura Schupbach, head of Wells Fargo Auto. “We want to help create an environment where they can focus on returning to civilian life and build the foundation for a successful future for their entire family and these vehicles are a way to help do that.”

Since 2015, Wells Fargo has sponsored the donation of more than 40 payment-free vehicles, valued over $1 million, to combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and nonprofit organizations across the country. Many of the veterans go through a family and financial mentoring program through Military Warriors Support Foundation, who reports that participants use what they learn to pay down their total household debt by about $17,500 on average.