 

Five Combat-wounded Veterans Receive New Cars in Time for the Holidays to Ease Transition to Civilian Life

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  26   |   |   

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that — in collaboration with dealerships across the U.S. — it completed a successful campaign to sponsor the donation of five payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans from five military branches of service throughout November, to commemorate Veterans Day and Veterans and Military Families Month. Wells Fargo sponsored the vehicles through Military Warriors Support Foundation’s Transportation4Heroes, a program dedicated to providing payment-free vehicles and one year of family and financial mentorship to combat-wounded veterans and Gold Star families to help ease the transition from the military to civilian life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005434/en/

In San Angelo, Texas, Mitchell Buick-GMC and Wells Fargo team up to sponsor the donation of a payment-free vehicle to retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant George Campbell and his family through Military Warriors Support Foundation's Transportation4Heroes program. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In San Angelo, Texas, Mitchell Buick-GMC and Wells Fargo team up to sponsor the donation of a payment-free vehicle to retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant George Campbell and his family through Military Warriors Support Foundation's Transportation4Heroes program. (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Combat-wounded veterans and vehicles donated in the campaign include:

Retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant George Campbell — 2020 GMC Terrain
Former U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Thompson — 2020 Honda Passport
Former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Jesse Odom — 2020 Nissan Frontier
Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Second Class Clint Haskell — 2019 Honda Pilot
Retired U.S. Coast Guard Boatswains Mate Second Class Gilbert Benoit — 2020 Nissan NV200 2WD

Participating dealerships across the United States include:

Mitchell Buick-GMC in San Angelo, Texas
Rairdon’s Honda of Burien in Seattle
Benson Nissan of Easley in Easley, South Carolina
Honda of Hackettstown in Hackettstown, New Jersey
Courtesy Nissan in Richardson, Texas

“Empowering military and veteran communities to succeed financially is ingrained in Wells Fargo’s values,” said Laura Schupbach, head of Wells Fargo Auto. “We want to help create an environment where they can focus on returning to civilian life and build the foundation for a successful future for their entire family and these vehicles are a way to help do that.”

Since 2015, Wells Fargo has sponsored the donation of more than 40 payment-free vehicles, valued over $1 million, to combat-wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and nonprofit organizations across the country. Many of the veterans go through a family and financial mentoring program through Military Warriors Support Foundation, who reports that participants use what they learn to pay down their total household debt by about $17,500 on average.

Seite 1 von 3
Wells Fargo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Combat-wounded Veterans Receive New Cars in Time for the Holidays to Ease Transition to Civilian Life Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that — in collaboration with dealerships across the U.S. — it completed a successful campaign to sponsor the donation of five payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded veterans from five military …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:11 Uhr
As COVID-19 Cases Rise and Restrictions Loom, Small Business Owners See Long Road to Recovery
04.12.20
Dividenden-Wachstumsmodell
02.12.20
Wells Fargo NeighborhoodLIFT Program to Create Pathways to Bay Area Homeownership
02.12.20
Geheimnis? So investiert jetzt Warren Buffetts Vize-Chef!
01.12.20
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
30.11.20
Wells Fargo to Present at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference
23.11.20
Wells Fargo Launches ‘Many hearts. One community.’ Holiday Campaign
20.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Wells Fargo & Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact Firm – WFC
19.11.20
Wells Fargo Launches WellsOne Virtual Card Payments Service
18.11.20
Closed-End Funds Advised by Wells Fargo Funds Management Renew Share Repurchase Programs

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
12
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen