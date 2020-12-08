Sabra Health Care REIT Appoints Clifton J. Porter II to Board of Directors

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced the appointment of Clifton J. Porter II to its Board of Directors.

Clifton J. Porter II currently serves as Senior Vice President of the American Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living and is responsible for leading and executing the Association’s policy and legislative agenda impacting both the skilled nursing and assisted living sectors. Mr. Porter has over 31 years of experience in the long-term care profession, starting in operations as an Administrator in Training in 1989 ultimately leading to the oversight of multiple facilities in a large urban market. In 2004, Mr. Porter developed and led the Government Relations function for one of the largest post-acute companies in the country and covered both state and federal policy/legislative oversight. In 2013 Mr. Porter assumed his current duties at AHCA/NCAL.

Mr. Porter possesses the understanding and experience of an operator and has the unique ability to overlay policy implications through a real-world lens. He has been intricately involved in landmark legislation including the IMPACT Act, Physician SGR repeal, SNF Value Based Purchasing, Medicaid reform legislation and most recently the government’s response to the COVID pandemic.