 

Arista Delivers Network Observability with DANZ Monitoring Fabric

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on Arista switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. Network observability is the next-generation, analytics-driven approach delivering network visibility across data center, campus and edge use cases. This new offering enables mission-critical monitoring for enterprise-wide traffic while improving efficiencies and reduced opex through the adoption of modern cloud networking principles.

Network Observability for Contextual Visibility

Today’s enterprise network visibility is evolving to support real-time demands of distributed users and IoT devices. As the lifeline for digital communications, network traffic analysis is paramount for delivering real-time client-to-application to cloud experience. To address these challenges, Arista is introducing a new generation of network observability – to bring cloud networking principles, data analytics and contextual insights. By integrating its Data Analyzer (DANZ) with acquired Big Switch’s monitoring fabric software, Arista is introducing the DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF) software for enterprise-wide network observability.

The DMF offering is based upon Arista’s popular switching platforms with optional advanced nodes including:

  • Service Node software for packet processing, optimization and flow generation
  • Analytics Node software for deep context-aware traffic analysis and machine learning
  • Recorder Node software for full packet capture, query and replay with built-in application identification

“The Arista DMF offers an elegant and integrated system, instead of multiple legacy point products, simplifying operational workflows, speeding up incident management and issue resolution as well as reducing capex and opex costs,” said Alan Weckel Founder and Technology Analyst for 650 Group. “Arista’s DMF redefines network visibility from reactive to contextual as the market is rapidly automating to scale to the explosion of data coming from cloud applications and IoT devices.”

Network Observability is Next Generation of Network Visibility

Regulatory compliance and cybersecurity hardening mandate enterprise-wide, pervasive network observability for north-south as well as east-west traffic. Legacy network packet broker (NPB) approaches that rely on complicated scale-up designs are inefficient, complex to operate and cost-prohibitive to deploy and manage for east-west traffic.

Seite 1 von 4
Arista Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arista Delivers Network Observability with DANZ Monitoring Fabric Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on Arista switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. Network observability is the next-generation, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Bristol Myers Squibb Presents Data Evaluating Potential of Liso-cel Across Leukemia and Lymphomas ...
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Northern Dynasty ...
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Diese 5 Aktien könnten noch vor der Erholung ein Kauf sein

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
69
Arista Cisco Killer!?