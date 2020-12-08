Arista Delivers Network Observability with DANZ Monitoring Fabric

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) today announced a network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on Arista switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. Network observability is the next-generation, analytics-driven approach delivering network visibility across data center, campus and edge use cases. This new offering enables mission-critical monitoring for enterprise-wide traffic while improving efficiencies and reduced opex through the adoption of modern cloud networking principles.

Today’s enterprise network visibility is evolving to support real-time demands of distributed users and IoT devices. As the lifeline for digital communications, network traffic analysis is paramount for delivering real-time client-to-application to cloud experience. To address these challenges, Arista is introducing a new generation of network observability – to bring cloud networking principles, data analytics and contextual insights. By integrating its Data Analyzer (DANZ) with acquired Big Switch’s monitoring fabric software, Arista is introducing the DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF) software for enterprise-wide network observability.

The DMF offering is based upon Arista’s popular switching platforms with optional advanced nodes including:

Service Node software for packet processing, optimization and flow generation

Analytics Node software for deep context-aware traffic analysis and machine learning

Recorder Node software for full packet capture, query and replay with built-in application identification

“The Arista DMF offers an elegant and integrated system, instead of multiple legacy point products, simplifying operational workflows, speeding up incident management and issue resolution as well as reducing capex and opex costs,” said Alan Weckel Founder and Technology Analyst for 650 Group. “Arista’s DMF redefines network visibility from reactive to contextual as the market is rapidly automating to scale to the explosion of data coming from cloud applications and IoT devices.”

Network Observability is Next Generation of Network Visibility

Regulatory compliance and cybersecurity hardening mandate enterprise-wide, pervasive network observability for north-south as well as east-west traffic. Legacy network packet broker (NPB) approaches that rely on complicated scale-up designs are inefficient, complex to operate and cost-prohibitive to deploy and manage for east-west traffic.