Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Be Net Zero Carbon for Operations by 2030

Square has partnered with Watershed , a company that powers climate programs for leading businesses, to provide ongoing support in measuring and reducing its carbon footprint. Square has mapped out a path towards a net zero carbon target through a combination of lowering its own carbon footprint in conjunction with scaling a verified carbon removal portfolio, which Square intends to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) announced today its plans to become net zero carbon for operations by 2030, including its primary Scope 3 emissions. Square also announced the launch of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, where it has committed $10 million to support companies that help drive adoption and efficiency of renewables within the bitcoin ecosystem.

“Committing to be a net zero carbon contributor is consistent with our purpose of economic empowerment, as we’ll continue to work for our customers without contributing to longer-term climate issues,” said Square Chief Financial Officer, Amrita Ahuja. “Endangering the environment will ultimately disproportionately endanger underserved communities around the world.”

Bitcoin is a unique part of Square’s footprint, as the company purchases the cryptocurrency on behalf of Cash App customers. The new Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative will support companies working on green energy technologies within bitcoin mining, and aims to accelerate its transition to clean power rather than only removing the carbon for the bitcoin that Square processes. The company intends to reinvest any of its gains from the investment back into the initiative, and is exploring the possibility of opening this initiative for participation by a consortium of like-minded companies in order to amplify the impact.

“We believe that cryptocurrency will eventually be powered completely by clean power, eliminating its carbon footprint and driving adoption of renewables globally,” said Square Co-Founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey. “Published estimates indicate bitcoin already consumes a significant amount of clean energy, and we hope that Square’s investment initiative will accelerate this conversion to renewable energy.”

Square will issue its full-year 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report in early 2021, available at squareup.com/investors.

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their business, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. Square has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Spain, and the UK.

