 

Middleby Acquires Wild Goose Filling

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) today announced the acquisition of Wild Goose Filling, a leader in the design, manufacture and service of specialty liquid filling systems and highly-engineered food and beverage packaging equipment, based in Louisville, Colo. The company brands are Wild Goose, Inline Filling Systems and Meheen which together generate $35 million in annual revenues.

“Wild Goose Filling is the domestic market leader in craft beverage filling and canning. The company has industry-leading technology serving the fast-growing craft beverage market which includes beer, seltzer, cold brew and kombucha, and is also well-positioned in other attractive niche markets,” said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO. “Middleby can now offer a complete equipment solution to our craft beverage customers when paired with existing brands Ss Brewtech and Deutsche.”

Wild Goose Filling is known for innovating an advanced canning process which allows customers to minimize installation, set up and training costs while delivering a superior quality can integrity. The company has also designed innovative solutions to minimize dissolved oxygen in beverages and their solutions have given rise to the mobile canning industry. Research shows current markets trends are moving from bottled to canned beverages.

Inline Filling Systems, a brand of Wild Goose Filling and based in Venice, Fla., engineers complete liquid and food filling lines consisting of filling, capping and labeling equipment. The Wild Goose and Meheen brand beverage filling technology facilities are in Louisville, Colo.

More information on the company can be found at wildgoosefilling.com and fillers.com.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Blodgett Range, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch'n, Market Forge, Marsal, Meheen, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Taylor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells Wild Goose and Wunder-Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CVP Systems, Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Emico, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, M-TEK, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, Fired Earth, Heartland, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

For more information about The Middleby Corporation and the company brands, please visit www.middleby.com.

