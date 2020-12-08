Ping Identity Honored With Multiple Industry Achievements

“Our cloud solutions give enterprises the flexibility to thrive in any environment and continuously evolve to respond to the modern security landscape,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. “These awards underscore our commitment to giving our customers the best identity solutions during a time when security and user experience have never been more important.”

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, announced PingOne for Customers was named Best in Enterprise APIs by the API World Awards. This Ping Identity SaaS solution was also awarded Best Identity and Access Management Platform by The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards and The IT World Awards. Additionally, the Future Security Awards recognized Ping as the Best Security IAM Integration Software. These industry recognitions celebrate companies at the top of their field with product and service offerings that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in the security industry.

The API World Awards celebrates innovation, adoption and reception in the API microservices and developer communities. Judged on innovation, adoption and reception, Ping Identity’s consumer Cloud solution, PingOne for Customers, was recognized for its easy embedding of customer IAM services into applications and advanced machine learning and AI technology. Ping Identity was one of the first companies to use AI technology to detect and automatically stop threats that use APIs to gain control of systems and data.

The Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards offers a comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions on the market today. The panel of judges, which represents a mix of technical, business, academic and marketing expertise, named Ping Identity as the Overall Identity Management Platform of the Year. Ping Identity was recognized for delivering solutions purpose-built for the enterprise that support all cloud, on-premise and hybrid environments.

The Network Product Guide’s IT World Awards honors achievements in the information technology industry. Ping Identity placed first in the Identity and Access Management as a Service Category and was recognized for being a complete IAM solution for enterprise hybrid IT environments covering authentication, federation, authorization, auditing and account management.

The Future Security Awards acclaims the best security minds and projects in the Middle East whose technologies, products or solutions are deemed to have a great potential in meeting the needs of today’s new business normal. Winners were selected based on their exemplary leadership and innovative approaches in securing today’s digital enterprises.

For more information about Ping Identity and its solutions, visit www.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the leading intelligent identity solution for the digital enterprise. Ping champions identity to help world-class organizations deliver extraordinary digital experiences while simultaneously achieving Zero Trust security. Enterprises trust Ping to provide personalized, identity-centric security with passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data governance capabilities. With the Ping Intelligent Identity platform users now have secure access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while managing identity and profile data at scale. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 rely on Ping for its flexibility extending across hybrid IT environments, premier identity expertise, open standards leadership and partnership with companies like Microsoft and Amazon. Ping Identity is pioneering a unique, yet flexible privacy-first approach for enterprises to engage with customers, partners, employees and digital resources in a secure, trusted manner. For more information, please visit www.pingidentity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005467/en/