Ducommun Incorporated’s Stephen G. Oswald Named Among Orange County’s Most Influential Business Leaders on “OC500” List

The Orange County Business Journal’s fifth annual “OC500” features 500 people driving economic growth in the area, including the most powerful, influential and notable business leaders, executives and opinion shapers in the region over the last 12 months. Mr. Oswald was selected after months of extensive research including dozens of industries and business categories that dominate Orange County.

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, announced that Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer, has been named to the “OC500” List published by the Orange County Business Journal.

As chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun, Mr. Oswald oversees the strategic direction of the company. Mr. Oswald took over the aerospace and defense company in early 2017, and was responsible for significant customer and operational improvements, along with three acquisitions during that time, increasing market capitalization by over 90% for the publicly traded firm. Ducommun is the oldest continuous company in the state of California, founded in 1849 by Charles L. Ducommun.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Orange County Business Journal

The Orange County Business Journal is a weekly print and online newspaper covering business in Orange County, California. It is the second largest business journal in California, focusing on a wide range of industries including the technology, medical device, aerospace, defense, real estate and finance sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005470/en/