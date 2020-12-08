Palantir Technologies Expands FDA Partnership With $44m Contract

This contract represents Palantir’s largest partnership with the FDA to date. Palantir’s software will enable IT leadership, analysts, medical offices, consumer safety officers and others to use their data to its full potential and make critical information more accessible, governable, and secure as they assess the safety and efficacy of drugs and regulate the industry.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was awarded a $44.4m, three-year contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The contract will build on Palantir’s existing partnership with the FDA by providing an enterprise data management and analytics solution for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE), amongst their other technology investments.

Palantir will support the CDER and OCE’s work by providing these organizations with a sophisticated system for integrating, organizing and making decisions based on their data. Palantir’s software breaks down information silos and allows end users to see new connections and insights from data, while taking into account data governance and appropriate data permissions through granular access controls. The system will help CDER and OCE address gaps in their current IT capabilities, as well as support vital human drug review and other regulatory activities on behalf of CDER and OCE.

The CDER mission is to ensure that human drugs are safe and effective for their intended use, meet established quality standards, and are made available to patients in a safe and timely manner. OCE facilitates the developments and clinical review of oncology products.

