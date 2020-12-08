First Trust Board Approves Reorganization of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF into EquityCompass Risk Manager ETF

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) announced today that the Board of Trustees of EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: TERM) and Equity Compass Risk Manager ETF (NYSE Arca: ERM), each, an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) managed by FTA and sub-advised by EquityCompass Investment Management, LLC (“EquityCompass”), approved the reorganization of TERM into ERM. ERM will be the surviving fund.

Under the terms of the proposed transaction, which is expected to be tax‑free, the assets of TERM would be transferred to, and the liabilities of TERM would be assumed by, ERM, and shareholders of TERM would receive shares of ERM with an aggregate net asset value equal to the aggregate net asset value of the TERM shares held by them. It is currently expected that the transaction will be consummated no later than the second quarter of 2021, subject to requisite shareholder approval of TERM and ERM and satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and approvals and customary closing conditions. There is no assurance when or whether such approvals, or any other approvals required for the transaction, will be obtained. More information on the proposed transaction will be contained in a registration statement/proxy materials that will be filed with the SEC in the coming weeks. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, the investment objectives and strategies of ERM will continue to be the investment objectives and strategies of the combined fund after the reorganization. FTA and EquityCompass will continue to serve in their respective roles with respect to the combined fund after the reorganization. The costs of the reorganization, other than portfolio repositioning costs (which are expected to be limited), will be borne by FTA and EquityCompass.

TERM is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide long term capital appreciation with capital preservation as a secondary objective. TERM pursues these investment objectives by investing in equity securities of companies domiciled in the United States or listed on a U.S. securities exchange. TERM may also invest all or a portion of its assets in cash, cash equivalents and short-term fixed income exchange-traded funds. TERM may also invest all or a significant portion of its assets in securities designed to provide short exposure to broad U.S. market indices including by investing in inverse ETFs.