eXp World Holdings Expands Real Estate Operations Into Portugal

One of the Fastest-growing Real Estate Companies Extends Innovative Business Model to the Portugal Market

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced its expansion into Portugal, under the eXp Portugal banner. Portugal represents the seventh international expansion for the company. In addition to its robust U.S. presence, eXp Realty also operates in Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, with more than 39,000 agents across the globe.



eXp Realty offers a unique financial model for residential and commercial real estate agents, going beyond attractive commissions to provide its agents with revenue share and equity programs that include opportunities for stock awards. The model also offers proprietary marketing resources, including the company’s cloud-based environment and customized technology platform that enhances virtual prospecting, sales, training and communications for agents.

“We are thrilled to introduce eXp to continental Europe through our expansion into Portugal. The country’s Golden Visa program and tax abatements to attract foreign investment are ideally positioned for success with the eXp model,” said Michael Valdes, President of eXp Global. “In addition to increased revenue opportunities for agents, our virtual technology and valuable marketing resources give agents an enviable advantage and positions them well for the future of real estate.”

eXp Portugal is being led by Guilherme Grossman, Designated Managing Broker. Grossman brings over a decade of real estate experience in Portugal.

“It is with great satisfaction that we announce the arrival of eXp in Portugal. We are confident that our business model will be an asset not only for the agent community, but also for consumers who will experience a new way of doing business,” said Grossman. “Innovation is a key driver of eXp’s success, and we’re confident that eXp Portugal will contribute to and revolutionize the way real estate operates in the country.”