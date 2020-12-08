 

Fortinet Acquires Network Monitoring and Remediation Innovator Panopta

Panopta SaaS-based Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring and Diagnostics Platform to Further Ensure Fortinet Customer Networks are High Performing and Secure Through Automated NetSec Ops

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO

“Given the complex and distributed nature of many IT environments, organizations need a high performance, secure network to successfully achieve their digital business initiatives. With the convergence of security and networking through a Security-driven Network approach organizations can get the connectivity and performance that is crucial to protect today’s hyper-connected businesses. Fortinet’s acquisition of Panopta complements our best-in-class security offerings with a SaaS platform that provides further network visibility and agile remediation for hybrid environments, including edge and cloud networks, to achieve even greater security and business efficiency.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has acquired Panopta, the SaaS platform innovator that provides full stack visibility and automated management of the health of an enterprise network, including servers, network devices, containers, applications, databases, virtual appliances, and cloud infrastructure.

Customers are accelerating their digital innovation initiatives and user experience determines the success of an application. Making sure infrastructure has 100% uptime is critical. Panopta’s cloud-based solution delivers a complete picture of every service, network device, and application in any deployment, whether it is containers, cloud, on-prem, or hybrid. Fortinet’s Security Fabric, combined with Panopta’s scalable, network monitoring and diagnostics platform, enables Fortinet to offer the most comprehensive network and security operations management solution for enterprises or service providers.

In addition to further improving customers’ hybrid network infrastructure security and performance, the combined solution is expected to enhance real-time monitoring and effectiveness of the infrastructure that powers Fortinet’s security services, including cloud-based. For instance, SASE service, email, security analytics, and web application firewalls will benefit from the continuous monitoring and diagnostics provided by Panopta’s platform. Integration between Panopta’s solution and Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewall and Secure SD-WAN solution will further enhance SD-WAN connectivity and performance. Furthermore, integration of Panopta’s automated incident management with our SOAR platform can deliver a single platform view for IT teams to diagnose and resolve real-time network health incidents proactively.

