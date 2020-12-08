 

Cemtrex Announces Engagements with Major Consumer Brands to Utilize AR/VR in Digital Marketing Campaigns

HBO Max and Modelo USA Harnessing Next-Generation Augmented & Virtual Reality Experiences to Promote Customer Interest

Brooklyn, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --   Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality (AR/VR), today announced ongoing engagements with HBO Max, a pay television network, and Modelo USA, brewer of Modelo beer, to create AR/VR technology experiences in two digital marketing campaigns.

For HBO Max, Cemtrex built a dynamic digital marketing campaign for HBO Max’s first exclusive movie, Charm City Kings. Cemtrex Labs, a Cemtrex Company, delivered eye-catching social media assets, a portal for a writing contest, along with an AR face filter and name generator to drive social engagement. The campaign combines the best of traditional digital marketing campaigns with exciting AR technology to reach a wider audience, boost social engagement and build awareness for the movie.

For Modelo, Cemtrex Labs built a powerful augmented reality web experience to promote the company’s Modelo x RSVP WebAR Sweepstakes. RSVP Gallery, a conceptual retail experience, and Modelo USA partnered to create a co-branded apparel collection that pays homage to the fighting spirit of Chicago’s iconic sports culture. The experience allows users to engage with the apparel in AR before entering the sweepstakes.  

“The challenge to reach target audiences and engage them in a fun, sustained and creative way is driving interest in our services, and we are excited to be working with some of the most well-known names in the industry,” commented Cemtrex’s CEO, Saagar Govil. “Adding AR/VR experiences to mobile and digital campaigns is proving effective to increase participation, improve consumer interaction and drive results. We believe our AR/VR segment will continue to win additional contracts with partners and global brands who are seeking the best technologies combined with our proven development process.”

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.
www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities.  These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements.  Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law. 

