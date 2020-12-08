 

Neovasc Announces US$6.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc.("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQTSX: NVCN) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain healthcare-focused institutional investors for the sale of an aggregate of 6,230,803 common shares at a purchase price of US$0.9801 per common share in a registered direct offering (the "Offering") priced at-the-market under the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") rules.  Aggregate gross proceeds to the Company are approximately US$6.1 million, before deducting placement agent's fees and estimated expenses of the Offering payable by the Company.  The Offering is expected to close on or about December 10, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the Offering.

Each common share is being sold, in a concurrent private placement, with one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of US$0.856 per share at any time prior to the date which is five and one half years following the date of issuance.

Neovasc intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer (the "Reducer"), development of the Tiara (the "Tiara") and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The common shares (but not the Warrants or the Warrant Shares) are being offered pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-245385) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 13, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on September 14, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock is being made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2020 qualifying the distribution of the common shares and Warrants will also be filed with the provincial securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Neovasc will offer and sell the common shares in the United States only. No securities will be offered or sold to Canadian purchasers.

