EnWave’s Terpene Max REV Drying Process Surpasses Industry Averages for Room Dried Cannabis

This new process, branded as Terpene Max, further demonstrates the advantages of the Company’s scaleable, proprietary vacuum-microwave drying technology for the global cannabis industry. Terpene Max ensures that drying temperatures remain well below 40 degrees Celsius for the entire drying process, which takes less than two hours.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation ( TSX -V: ENW | FSE : E4U) (“EnWave ,” or the “Company”) announces today the successful research and development results of a new terpene retention process for drying cannabis using Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology. Third-party, lab-verified results demonstrate that EnWave’s patented REV technology can deliver a higher percentage of retained terpenes, approximately 10% higher, than traditional cannabis drying methods such as air drying or rack/room drying. The Company offers scaleable, continuous REV machinery that can process up to 28 metric tons of high-terpene, dried cannabis per year using the Terpene Max process, and up to 46 metric tons of dried cannabis to be used for extraction purposes per year.

The chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e0f4eb4-c3f4-4f77 ...

Chart: The data in the chart above was analyzed at an independent testing facility. The results shown represent the average percentage of terpenes retained from three separately analyzed samples of the same batch of dried cannabis.

The initial quantitative results from using the new Terpene Max drying program on a specific low-THC cannabis strain demonstrated an average terpene retention level of 88 percent when compared to the fresh flower, making it materially superior to traditional air or rack/room drying where terpene retention averages 79 percent.

The tests were conducted for the Company by accredited, third-party testing facilities using cannabis product dried with large-scale, continuous REV technology at a licensed partner’s facilities against standard room-dried protocols. Further data, analysis and certified results will be released in a white paper that will be published in January 2021.

Terpenes are known to have therapeutic effects and are foundational to aromatherapies. Industry research shows that terpenes from cannabis work synergistically with cannabinoids to deliver a better user experience.

EnWave believes that the Terpene Max process has the potential to create an ultra-premium consumer product. The Company will be executing further trials with multiple cannabis strains in the coming months to understand the full potential of Terpene Max on ultra-premium combustible flowers.