Avid Customer Association Expands Executive Board of Directors and Strengthens Expertise from Across the Media & Entertainment Industry

Board Welcomes Accomplished Film and Television Creators Shannon Baker Davis, Bobbi Banks, Monica Daniel and Eric Johnson

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avid Customer Association (ACA) in partnership with Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the expansion of its executive board of directors with the appointment of four highly accomplished film and television creators including picture editor Shannon Baker Davis, supervising sound/Dia/ADR editor Bobbi Banks, editor and colorist Monica Daniel, and sound editor, mixer and composer Eric Johnson. The executive board oversees the ACA community which today fosters connections and collaboration among more than 30,000 members working in all aspects of media and entertainment to shape the future of media technology.



“Right now, the ACA board is working hard to create opportunities for engagement so that our community members can learn and grow together and be prepared to address the changing demands of our industry and world,” said Richard Friedel, Co-Chair, ACA, and EVP, Engineering, Operations ​& Technology​, FOX Television Stations.

“We’re extremely grateful that Shannon, Bobbi, Monica and Eric have stepped up to bring their experiences and expertise into our mix,” added Darren Long, Co-Chair, ACA, and Group Content Processing Director, Sky. “The ACA is home for all voices—we aspire to inspire others to see their advantage in getting involved.”

“The ACA can fulfill its potential when it fully represents the views and concerns of contributors from every corner of our community,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “The executive board is doing a terrific job of providing a platform for the voice of customers as well as the broader media and entertainment industry. The ACA is a place for anyone to share input on a wide range of solutions or pressing issues that might not otherwise be heard nor acted upon to shape the customer experience for our users.”

Leadership from many of the world’s top film, television and music companies and educational institutions participate as ACA Executive Board members. Earlier this year, the ACA welcomed board members including Debbie Cavalier, CEO, Berklee Online; Peter Ehlert, Post Production Product Owner, ProSiebenSat.1 Tech Solutions; Mohamad Fares, Head of Broadcast Technology, Qatar Television; and Darryl Jefferson, VP Post Operations, NBC Sports & Olympics. The new appointments announced today enable the association to more effectively understand and support the wider views and needs of the professional community of media technology users: