 

Avid Customer Association Expands Executive Board of Directors and Strengthens Expertise from Across the Media & Entertainment Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Board Welcomes Accomplished Film and Television Creators Shannon Baker Davis, Bobbi Banks, Monica Daniel and Eric Johnson

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Avid Customer Association (ACA) in partnership with Avid (NASDAQ: AVID) today announced the expansion of its executive board of directors with the appointment of four highly accomplished film and television creators including picture editor Shannon Baker Davis, supervising sound/Dia/ADR editor Bobbi Banks, editor and colorist Monica Daniel, and sound editor, mixer and composer Eric Johnson. The executive board oversees the ACA community which today fosters connections and collaboration among more than 30,000 members working in all aspects of media and entertainment to shape the future of media technology.

“Right now, the ACA board is working hard to create opportunities for engagement so that our community members can learn and grow together and be prepared to address the changing demands of our industry and world,” said Richard Friedel, Co-Chair, ACA, and EVP, Engineering, Operations ​& Technology​, FOX Television Stations.

“We’re extremely grateful that Shannon, Bobbi, Monica and Eric have stepped up to bring their experiences and expertise into our mix,” added Darren Long, Co-Chair, ACA, and Group Content Processing Director, Sky. “The ACA is home for all voices—we aspire to inspire others to see their advantage in getting involved.”

“The ACA can fulfill its potential when it fully represents the views and concerns of contributors from every corner of our community,” said Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid. “The executive board is doing a terrific job of providing a platform for the voice of customers as well as the broader media and entertainment industry. The ACA is a place for anyone to share input on a wide range of solutions or pressing issues that might not otherwise be heard nor acted upon to shape the customer experience for our users.”

Leadership from many of the world’s top film, television and music companies and educational institutions participate as ACA Executive Board members. Earlier this year, the ACA welcomed board members including Debbie Cavalier, CEO, Berklee Online; Peter Ehlert, Post Production Product Owner, ProSiebenSat.1 Tech Solutions; Mohamad Fares, Head of Broadcast Technology, Qatar Television; and Darryl Jefferson, VP Post Operations, NBC Sports & Olympics. The new appointments announced today enable the association to more effectively understand and support the wider views and needs of the professional community of media technology users:

Seite 1 von 4


Avid Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avid Customer Association Expands Executive Board of Directors and Strengthens Expertise from Across the Media & Entertainment Industry Board Welcomes Accomplished Film and Television Creators Shannon Baker Davis, Bobbi Banks, Monica Daniel and Eric JohnsonBURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Avid Customer Association (ACA) in partnership with Avid (NASDAQ: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
Avid Launches Fourth Annual Avid Customer Vote
01.12.20
Belmont University and Avid Establish Five-Year Software Subscription Agreement to Augment Media & Entertainment Studies
12.11.20
Avid Unveils Next Generation Pro Tools | Carbon Hybrid Audio Production System Designed Specifically for Music Creators