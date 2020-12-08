Digerati Technologies Outlines Strategic Initiatives for Calendar 2021

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to announce its strategic initiatives for calendar 2021 with a focus on continuing to drive long-term revenue growth, profitability, and build shareholder value.

Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc., including recently acquired Nexogy and ActivePBX, now serves over 2,600 business customers and approximately 28,000 users, while generating over $14 million in annual revenue. The annual EBITDA contribution from the recent acquisitions is $1.5 million before additional improvements over the next several months from the anticipated operating efficiencies, synergies and cost savings.

The Company’s plan to successfully meet its corporate goals and objectives includes: