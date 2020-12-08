 

Digerati Technologies Outlines Strategic Initiatives for Calendar 2021

-- Seeking Additional Accretive Acquisitions --

-- Planning for Uplist to a National U.S. Exchange --

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to announce its strategic initiatives for calendar 2021 with a focus on continuing to drive long-term revenue growth, profitability, and build shareholder value.

Digerati’s operating subsidiary, T3 Communications, Inc., including recently acquired Nexogy and ActivePBX, now serves over 2,600 business customers and approximately 28,000 users, while generating over $14 million in annual revenue. The annual EBITDA contribution from the recent acquisitions is $1.5 million before additional improvements over the next several months from the anticipated operating efficiencies, synergies and cost savings.

The Company’s plan to successfully meet its corporate goals and objectives includes:

  • A continued emphasis on its UCaaS/cloud communication business, which operates in a segment of the telecommunication industry that continues to experience solid growth as businesses migrate from legacy phone systems to cloud-based telephony systems and implement ‘stay at home’ teleworking environments.

  • Enhancements to the Company’s UCaaS solutions to include collaboration tools and integration with third-party systems that improves its business customers’ internal communication and engagement with underlying customers.

  • Continued enhancements to its broadband product portfolio with an emphasis on marketing leading-edge network and business continuity solutions like cloud WAN, also known as SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide-Area Network), to its customers, which the Company anticipates will increase average revenue per customer.

  • Targeting a range of YoY organic revenue growth between 5% and 10% subject to the Company’s balancing of resources between organic growth and integration of its acquisitions. Near-term, the Company will focus on the integration of its recently closed acquisitions while building on its solid operational and financial foundation of $14 million in annual revenue.

  • A disciplined approach to evaluating additional accretive acquisitions as it continues to target local and/or regional UCaaS/cloud telephony providers, which have excelled in their market with that “local” touch when serving their business customers. The Company will assimilate best practices from its acquisitions to optimize productivity and performance throughout the organization.
