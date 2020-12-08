 

Trex Cladding Captures Spot on Building Design + Construction’s List of “Top 75 Products” for 2020

WINCHESTER, Va., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex, the world’s #1 brand of wood-alternative decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, is ending the year with acclaim. The company’s Trex Cladding product has earned a coveted spot on Building Design + Construction’s annual list of “Top 75 Products,” based on its high engagement rate among the magazine’s audience of architects, engineers and contractors over the past 12 months.

“This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reinforces Trex as a preferred brand among building and design professionals in both the residential and commercial sectors,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential Products. “The premium aesthetic and ultra-low maintenance of our rainscreen cladding product have definitely attracted the attention of architects and business owners, which has enabled us to seamlessly expand our footprint in the commercial building arena.”

Designed to make hardwood planks obsolete in modern rainscreen systems, Trex Cladding is made from the company’s industry-leading Trex Transcend deck boards and can be applied vertically or horizontally to lend a modern look to any structure. The open-joint façade system promotes airflow while providing a worry-free armor with visual appeal.

Available in three board lengths and a variety of color options, Trex Cladding features a proprietary nine-element surface formulation that produces a natural, wood-like grain pattern with a durable and resilient finish. Unlike wood, Trex Cladding boards resist fading, staining, scratching and mold – and won’t rot, warp, crack or splinter. No sanding, staining or sealing are ever needed. Just an occasional soap and water cleaning will keep boards looking like new for decades. Furthermore, the product is backed by a 25-year Fade and Stain Warranty for both residential and commercial projects.

“Rainscreen cladding is extremely popular right now across the building industry and has proven to be a natural extension for us,” noted Zambanini. “The unparalleled performance attributes of our Trex Transcend boards make them ideally suited to outperform wood in these applications.”

Adding to its appeal, Trex Cladding is made from 95% recycled materials and is easy to install using conventional tools and methods. Boards are approved for 24-inch on-center furring strip spacing, which means faster installation and lower installed costs. Additionally, the highly impact- and scratch-resistant material is tested to withstand hurricane-force winds and is code compliant for all Type V-B structures under 40 feet in height.

This recognition by Building Design + Construction complements a number of other accolades that have been presented to Trex this year, including:

More information about Building Design + Construction’s list of “Top 75 Products” can be found here. To learn more about Trex Cladding and the entire Trex product portfolio, visit www.trex.com.

About Trex Company
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of the 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

