ShotSpotter Earns “World Class” NPS Rating in 2020 Customer Loyalty Survey

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter , Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that help law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced it has received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) above the +60% level, considered “World Class”, affirming its long-standing commitment to outstanding customer success and satisfaction. The online Customer Loyalty and Satisfaction Survey, conducted in September 2020 by Satrix Solutions, is a business metric measuring overall customer loyalty and the likelihood that a product will be recommended to others.

97 percent reported that ShotSpotter’s value/benefit either “met” or “exceeded” initial expectations.

97 percent either “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that ShotSpotter is considered a “true partner”.

93 percent said they were “very” or “extremely” satisfied with the quality of service they received from customer support.



“This is a truly remarkable NPS score and among the highest we’ve seen within our client base in the 12 years we’ve been doing these studies,” said Evan Klein, CEO of Satrix Solutions, a customer experience consultancy founded in 2008. “ShotSpotter has made continual improvements in customer loyalty and satisfaction over the last five years. They are a company that not only listens to its demanding law enforcement customer base, but also acts on opportunities to improve.”

“This is a team accomplishment that should make us all incredibly proud,” said Ralph A. Clark, CEO and President of ShotSpotter. “It takes transformative technologies supported by highly responsive operations, technology, customer service and customer success teams to ensure customers get the value they expect, or better. When law enforcement agencies put their trust in our ShotSpotter solution platform, they can count on us to deliver.”

Davis Named VP of Customer Success

In a related move, ShotSpotter also announced the appointment of Regan Davis to the position of Vice President of Customer Success. She will lead a team of former law enforcement executives who ensure customers realize full value of the services through use of best practices. Davis brings more than 25 years of leadership in customer success, strategic partnerships and general management to the company. Prior to joining ShotSpotter, she was Vice President of Customer Success, Support and Professional Services for TapClicks, a leader in marketing technology, and held executive roles in companies such as Yahoo! and Media News Group.

“I am proud to take the helm of this experienced ShotSpotter Customer Success team as we expand our product portfolio and grow our business,” said Regan Davis, ShotSpotter’s Vice President of Customer Success. “ShotSpotter is fully engaged to provide superior service and value to our customer base and to help make communities safer.”

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enables law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 100 US cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

