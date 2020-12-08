 

ShotSpotter Earns “World Class” NPS Rating in 2020 Customer Loyalty Survey

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Company Appoints Regan Davis as New VP of Customer Success to Sustain High Satisfaction Levels as Company Scales

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that help law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, today announced it has received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) above the +60% level, considered “World Class”, affirming its long-standing commitment to outstanding customer success and satisfaction. The online Customer Loyalty and Satisfaction Survey, conducted in September 2020 by Satrix Solutions, is a business metric measuring overall customer loyalty and the likelihood that a product will be recommended to others.

ShotSpotter’s 2020 score is the highest the company has received since beginning annual NPS customer surveys in 2015. Other key findings for 2020 include:

  • 97 percent reported that ShotSpotter’s value/benefit either “met” or “exceeded” initial expectations.
  • 97 percent either “agreed” or “strongly agreed” that ShotSpotter is considered a “true partner”.
  • 93 percent said they were “very” or “extremely” satisfied with the quality of service they received from customer support.

“This is a truly remarkable NPS score and among the highest we’ve seen within our client base in the 12 years we’ve been doing these studies,” said Evan Klein, CEO of Satrix Solutions, a customer experience consultancy founded in 2008. “ShotSpotter has made continual improvements in customer loyalty and satisfaction over the last five years. They are a company that not only listens to its demanding law enforcement customer base, but also acts on opportunities to improve.”

“This is a team accomplishment that should make us all incredibly proud,” said Ralph A. Clark, CEO and President of ShotSpotter. “It takes transformative technologies supported by highly responsive operations, technology, customer service and customer success teams to ensure customers get the value they expect, or better. When law enforcement agencies put their trust in our ShotSpotter solution platform, they can count on us to deliver.”

Davis Named VP of Customer Success

In a related move, ShotSpotter also announced the appointment of Regan Davis to the position of Vice President of Customer Success. She will lead a team of former law enforcement executives who ensure customers realize full value of the services through use of best practices. Davis brings more than 25 years of leadership in customer success, strategic partnerships and general management to the company. Prior to joining ShotSpotter, she was Vice President of Customer Success, Support and Professional Services for TapClicks, a leader in marketing technology, and held executive roles in companies such as Yahoo! and Media News Group.

“I am proud to take the helm of this experienced ShotSpotter Customer Success team as we expand our product portfolio and grow our business,” said Regan Davis, ShotSpotter’s Vice President of Customer Success. “ShotSpotter is fully engaged to provide superior service and value to our customer base and to help make communities safer.”

About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enables law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 100 US cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

For more media information for ShotSpotter, contact:

Media Contact:
Liz Einbinder 
ShotSpotter, Inc. 
+1 (510) 794-3147
leinbinder@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


ShotSpotter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ShotSpotter Earns “World Class” NPS Rating in 2020 Customer Loyalty Survey Company Appoints Regan Davis as New VP of Customer Success to Sustain High Satisfaction Levels as Company ScalesNEWARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ShotSpotter, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that help …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA ...
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.12.20
ShotSpotter Releases New Shooting Investigation Tool
24.11.20
ShotSpotter Finalizes Acquisition of Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software
11.11.20
ShotSpotter Sets November 2020 Financial Conference Schedule
09.11.20
ShotSpotter Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
09.11.20
ShotSpotter Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leeds, Maker of CrimeCenter Investigative Software