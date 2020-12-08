aap's successful restructuring paves way for follow-up steps in multilayered financing for growth and value creation

aap Implantate AG ("aap" or "Company") announces that based on the tangible progress in restructuring and the successfully implemented first two steps of refinancing (capital reduction and issuance of a convertible bond) the Management Board is currently evaluating the realization of various further financing measures for the first quarter of 2021. This progress is reflected despite the tremendous challenges posed by COVID-19 in dynamic sales growth in the US (+43% vs. 9M/2019), an increased gross margin (+10% vs. FY/2019) and a significantly reduced cost level, among other things. As a result, aap was able to significantly improve recurring EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020 (+28% vs. 9M/2019) and at the same time to further reduce the delta to a positive operating cash flow (approx. EUR 1.3 million in Q3/2020). In addition, the balance sheet was sustainably restructured by the recently successfully implemented capital reduction, thus increasing flexibility regarding possible further financing activities. All in all, it can thus be stated that aap was able to absorb the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through its extensive restructuring measures. The positive effects of the restructuring should become even more apparent in future when the Corona pandemic fades out over time.



The financing measures currently under examination range from equity-based transactions via the capital market (e.g. capital increase) up to out-licensing or targeted financing for the two platform technologies antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants. The innovative future technologies antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants could be transferred to separate subsidiaries and managed under the aap holding company umbrella, always under the consideration of making these technologies available to non-competing markets while maintaining the unique competitive advantage for its own aap portfolio of products.