aap's successful restructuring paves way for follow-up steps in multilayered financing for growth and value creation

The financing measures currently under examination range from equity-based transactions via the capital market (e.g. capital increase) up to out-licensing or targeted financing for the two platform technologies antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants. The innovative future technologies antibacterial silver coating and resorbable magnesium implants could be transferred to separate subsidiaries and managed under the aap holding company umbrella, always under the consideration of making these technologies available to non-competing markets while maintaining the unique competitive advantage for its own aap portfolio of products.
