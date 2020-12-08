Five9 CEO Rowan Trollope Named Top Executive for Cloud Computing in 2020 by Stratus Awards

Five9 is a leading provider of intelligent cloud contact center software, providing end-to-end solutions with digital engagement, workforce optimization, analytics, workflow automation and artificial intelligence to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. Trollope has led the company since joining as CEO in May 2018.

The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has named Rowan Trollope, CEO of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), Top Executive in Cloud Computing in the 2020 Stratus Awards . Stratus Awards is an annual business awards program that recognizes companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that leverage cloud technologies.

“I am honored to be awarded the title of Top Executive in this year’s Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing,” said Rowan Trollope, Five9 CEO. “In a year where cloud technology has never been more vital to business continuity and success, this win is a testament to our vision and commitment to our customers, and recognizes the dedicated Five9 team that I am proud to lead.”

“Rowan Trollope and Five9 are at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. “The cloud is now part of the fabric of our personal and professional lives and we are thrilled that our judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives.”

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes of customer engagements annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional, personalized customer experiences.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

