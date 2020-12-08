 

This Season, T-Mobile Rings in Holiday Cheer with Virtual Visits from Santa Claus

Ahem. A holiday poem, from your T-Mobile fam.

COVID’s got us home-bound
At Christmastime this year
But fear not, all you Santa fans…
The Un-carrier is here!
T-Mobile’s gifting families
FREE virtual Santa chats
So gather the kids and wish lists
And don those fuzzy red hats
Forget the lines and waiting
This year, Santa’s coming to YOU
And for the Santa-lap-weary,
It’s a lot less scary, too
It’s free no matter who you’re with
T-Mobile, grinchy Verizon, or even AT&T…
‘Cause EVERYONE deserves some joy
This year, especially.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is putting the HO-HO in HOME this year, keeping Santa connected with kids across the country through the magic of a real-time video call, all the way from the North Pole. Starting Thursday, Dec. 10 through Wednesday Dec. 23, anyone — yep, even Verizon and AT&T customers! — can schedule a free video call with Santa on SantaCalling.com. And, you’ll get a video of your Santa chat, so you can revisit the memory and share it with friends and family. Even Santa’s time is limited — especially this time of year, but if his schedule looks booked, don’t worry … more time slots will open daily at 9 a.m. PT.

“Holiday celebrations will look a little different this year … but T-Mobile is making sure the kids can still visit Santa, this time from the comfort of home,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Cozy up with your loved ones, swap Santa’s lap for a laptop and get ready for a personal chat with the big guy. Merry Christmas from your T-Mobile fam!”

Here’s how to sign up:

  1. Starting December 10, head to SantaCalling.com and select your time slot — if there aren’t more available, check back at 9 a.m. PT the next day! You’ll have the option to request a Santa that best suits your family.
  2. Check your email for your confirmation, then mark your calendar! You’ll also get a link to join your video call directly.
  3. Following your virtual visit, you’ll receive an email with a link to download your video.
  4. Then, post your visit on social using #HolidayOn to share with family and friends!

Plus, be sure to follow @TMobile on Twitter, share your kiddo’s wish list with #HolidayOn and @TMobile because Santa’s always watching, and be on the lookout for the #iLoveTMobile Holiday Sweepstakes from Friday, Dec. 18 through Tuesday, Dec. 22.

For more information, visit www.SantaCalling.com starting Thursday, Dec. 10. Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom @TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Santa Calling: Limited slots available; first-come, first-serve. Free Zoom account required. Must be parent or guardian 18+ to enter. For more info visit SantaCalling.com. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of 50 US, PR, DC 18+. 9 AM ET 12/18/20-5:59 PM ET 12/22/20. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by T-Mobile. For full rules & how to enter (available on 12/18) visit: https://www.ilovetmobileholidaysweepstakes.com/rules.

About T-Mobile
 T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com.



