 

As COVID-19 Cases Rise and Restrictions Loom, Small Business Owners See Long Road to Recovery

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners as they continue to weather the pandemic according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

The Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index score rose 12 points to 72, overall optimism levels remain nearly half of what they were in late 2019. (Graphic: Wells Fargo)

For the third straight quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of business or closings due to the impact of COVID-19 as their top concern. Attracting new business, worries about financial stability and reduced cash flow were the other top ranked concerns.

“With COVID-19 numbers hitting new high-water marks across many states as we enter the important holiday season, small businesses are facing another steep round of challenges,” said Steve Troutner, head of Small Business at Wells Fargo. “Helping small businesses keep their doors open, their employees at work, and meet their customers’ needs safely is a top priority for Wells Fargo and we are deploying a wide array of tools to do so including our Open for Business Fund which is investing approximately $400 million to support small businesses.”

Business owners see long road ahead for recovery

The Q4 survey highlighted that the journey to economic recovery for small businesses is not a short one. Almost half (46%) of the respondents continued to report decreases in revenue in the last 12 months. The number of owners that felt the economy was growing climbed nine points to 29%, but 33% felt it was continuing to slow, while a combined 38% said it was in a recession or depression.

When asked about the timeline for economic recovery, 28% said it would not come until the second half of 2021, while over one third (34%) did not anticipate a recovery until after 2021. More specifically, when asked how long recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 for businesses like theirs would take, over half (55%) said it would not be until the second half of 2021 or beyond.

The pandemic has changed how many small businesses think about payment solutions

The pandemic has required many businesses to establish safer ways to engage with customers. Payments is no exception. The pandemic’s effects were particularly highlighted in the data showing that 25% of owners said they have stopped or reduced their acceptance of cash or check via in-person payment. Credit and debit cards continue to be a staple for online payments (25%) and in person payments (38%). Business owners have also heard that more customers would like the ability to make payments over the phone with a debit or credit card. This being said, cash and checks remain the largest method of payment with 74% of businesses continuing to accept them.

