 

Rite Aid Exceeds $100 Million in Overall Giving to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

With coins and dollar bills, Rite Aid customers have generously supported Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for more than a quarter-century, with the collective effort surpassing $100 million in overall giving following the company’s 2020 Miracle Balloon Campaign.

This past summer, Rite Aid customers donated $1.9 million during the annual Miracle Balloon Campaign, which ran eight weeks across more than 2,400 stores in 18 states. Rite Aid has conducted the campaign for 26 years, with associates rallying to the cause to raise donations to fund patient services, critical care, life-saving equipment, pediatric programs and more at children’s hospitals.

Recognizing the profound need posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, The Rite Aid Foundation this year will contribute an additional $3.5 million in grant funding on top of the funds raised in stores to support the 53 CMN Hospitals within Rite Aid’s footprint. Separately, the Foundation this spring supported children’s hospitals during the acute onset of the pandemic with a $250,000 grant.

As a healthcare and retail company delivering services in urban, suburban and rural neighborhoods and communities, Rite Aid’s partnership with local children’s hospitals provides a conduit for customers to support the health and well-being of kids faced with both serious medical conditions and socioeconomic and racial inequities that challenge them to securing the care they need.

Support for children’s hospitals and children’s health serves as a point of community pride for the company and its workforce each year and has been embraced by the surrounding community and corporate vendors. Much of the $100 million has been raised a dollar at a time from Rite Aid customers, through the purchase of Miracle Balloon coupons or straight donations. All funds stay local to the children’s hospital in their community and region.

This milestone is the culmination of millions and millions of small acts of kindness, compassion and care for each other. Raised dollar by dollar over more than 25 years, these funds have literally saved lives and changed children’s futures,” said Jessica Kazmaier, president of The Rite Aid Foundation and executive vice president, chief human resources officer at Rite Aid. “We are grateful for the care that children’s hospitals provide to our neighborhoods and thank our loyal customers for everyday generosity that has accumulated into immeasurable, life-changing impact.”

