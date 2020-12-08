Haskel Hydrogen Systems Supports Hydrogen Mobility in the Czech Republic, Announces Refueling Station Sale to Bonett Group for Unipetrol

Haskel Hydrogen Group, a business of the Precision and Science Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), and Bonett, the largest natural gas vendor in the Czech Republic and Poland, announced an order for Geno hydrogen refueling stations for deployment at Unipetrol public fueling stations throughout the Czech Republic.

Haskel Hydrogen Systems supports global refueling infrastructure for hydrogen mobility. With expected deployment of the first station in summer 2021, Haskel is proud to collaborate with Bonett and Unipetrol to bring commercial hydrogen refueling to the Czech Republic.

“We applaud Bonett and Unipetrol’s (part of PKN Orlen Group) leadership in bringing the first hydrogen stations to this region and offering consumers zero-emission choices,” stated Stephen Learney, general manager of Haskel. “We’re proud the Geno range of hydrogen refueling stations will provide green, safe and reliable vehicle refueling to meet Unipetrol customer needs.”

The Geno range, part of Haskel’s suite of hydrogen mobility infrastructure solutions, offers hydrogen refueling for large fleet operators. The stations are ideally designed for refueling heavy duty and light duty passenger vehicles, as well as material handling. In addition to Geno, Haskel’s Nano Range offers solutions for small fleet operators.

In partnership with Haskel, Bonett will supply the first hydrogen stations not only in the country but also in the Central Eastern Europe (CEE) region. “The success in such a prestigious hydrogen tender is the highest achievement for us. We will follow up this project with other hydrogen activities and implementations,” added Václav Holovčák, member of the Board of Directors of the Bonett Group.

Haskel will deliver the Geno hydrogen refueling stations and work alongside Bonett, who will manage the integration of the hydrogen fueling stations at existing Unipetrol stations in Prague, Brno and Litvinov.

About Haskel

Haskel, a business of the Precision and Science Technologies Segment at Ingersoll Rand, is the high-pressure solution provider for critical applications in hydrogen, aviation, defense and aerospace, oil and gas, and other industries. With nearly 75 years of expertise, Haskel’s leadership in the market is built on a reputation of safety, reliability, and the highest quality. Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), is a global leader in mission-critical flow creation and industrial technologies. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

About Unipetrol

The Unipetrol Group is the largest refinery and petrochemical company in the Czech Republic. It focuses on crude-oil processing and on the production, distribution and sale of vehicle fuels and petrochemical products. In all these areas, it belongs among the important players on the Czech and Central European market. The Unipetrol Group encompasses refineries and production plants, Unipetrol also includes a network of 417 Benzina filling stations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Unipetrol is a member of the PKN Orlen Group, the largest crude-oil processor in Central Europe.

About Bonett

Bonett is the largest specialised supplier of alternative-fuel technologies in the Central Europe and the second largest CNG seller in the Czech Republic. The group is presented on the Czech, Polish and Slovak markets. Bonett operates 45 CNG own stations with an investment value exceeding EUR 15 million and has a 15% share of CNG sales in the Czech Republic. The Group’s objectives are to achieve an important position in hydrogen and LNG installations and to produce and sell bio-methane in its network. The Group’s total investments in the CEE region are planned for at least EUR 30 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201208005759/en/