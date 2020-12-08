Grown Rogue Announces Investments of US$1,150,000

The investments are a combination of debt and equity, with three different financial instruments, into operating and non-operating subsidiaries of the Company.

Grown Rogue International Inc. (“Grown Rogue” or the “Company”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, is pleased to announce investments in its subsidiaries for total proceeds of US$1,150,000.

Grown Rogue sold 9.375 units of a non-operating subsidiary for US$40,000 each for total proceeds of US$375,000. The unit holders have the future right to convert their units in the subsidiary into common shares of the Company at the greater of C$0.20 or the maximum permitted discount under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange at the time of conversion.

Grown Rogue’s non-operating subsidiary issued an unsecured promissory note in the amount of US$125,000. Terms of the note include 10% interest, payable monthly and a 3-year maturity. In addition, the subsidiary will make payments in months 39, 42, 45, and 48 that will double the principal investment (minus any interest paid). The funds will be used for general corporate purposes. Grown Rogue’s non-operating subsidiary anticipates issuing additional unsecured promissory notes for a principal amount of US$500,000 in the next 30 days.

In addition, an operating subsidiary of Grown Rogue issued an unsecured promissory note in the amount of USD $150,000. Terms of the note include 10% interest, accruing, with a 12-month maturity. The Company has the right to extend up to 50% of the principal for up to 6 months by paying a one-time extension fee of 10% of the amount extended. The funds will be used to complete the previously announced build out of its indoor facility in Medford, Oregon, which will add another 2,500 sq. ft. of flowering capacity while also increasing vegetative capacity.

“We are excited to secure more non-dilutive capital to support out expansion objectives as we head into 2021,” said Obie Strickler, Grown Rogue’s Chief Executive Officer. “Being able to increase our capacity at our indoor facility by almost 40% is exciting as we watch Oregon’s cannabis market approach $1B in sales in 2020 as reported by the Portland Business Journal. With our Michigan partnership continuing to perform and several opportunities on the horizon we are excited for 2021 and this financial investment will bolster our balance sheet and ability to continue executing on our streamlined business plan.”