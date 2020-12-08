Genius Brands International Inks Deal With LG Electronics USA to Offer Kartoon Channel! App Across LG Smart TVs, Further Expanding the Reach of the Premiere Children’s Entertainment Destination

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS) continues the rapid expansion of its premiere children’s entertainment destination, Kartoon C hannel ! , partnering with its second television manufacturer, LG Electronics USA, to offer Kartoon Channel! for free across all LG Smart TVs, effective immediately. The deal with LG Electronics USA follows the recent partnership with Samsung, which has made Kartoon Channel! available across all Samsung Smart TVs.

Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! Now Reaches Nearly 100% of All U.S. Television Households and Available on Over 300 Million Devices

“Serving up Kartoon Channel! to kids and parents through new technology-enabled mediums is an important part of our strategy,” commented Jon Ollwerther, General Manager of Kartoon Channel! & EVP of Global Business Development at Genius Brands. “We look forward to announcing a number of similar agreements over the next twelve months. Through this strategy, we are capitalizing on the evolution in viewer habits, which we believe will position us at the forefront of this rapidly evolving market. As the second largest player in the US TV market, LG is a very important platform for Kartoon Channel! viewers that we’re thrilled to add to our distribution.”

About Kartoon Channel! + Kartoon Classroom!

Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households and over 300 million devices via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, and streaming via KartoonChannel.com, as well as accessible via Samsung Smart TVs, and now LGTVs.

The channel offers access to a wide variety of Genius Brands original and acquired family-friendly content, with more added daily, including Babar, Angry Birds, Stan Lee’s Mighty7, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, Baby Einstein, Baby Genius, Llama Llama shorts, Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, and more. Additionally, Genius Brands has added more family-friendly gaming content, including Minecraft’s Journey to the End and Fairy Horse Quest, Octodad, PixArk, and Big B Roblox Challenge from Tankee. Genius Brands will also premiere on Kartoon Channel! the upcoming comedy-adventure series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, currently in production and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Q2 2021.