Blink Charging Hellas Awarded Purchase Agreement to Deploy EV Charging Stations by the Public Power Company, Greece’s Largest Electricity Provider

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. and Eunice Energy Group, announced today the purchase of 45 dual-port Blink charging stations by Public Power Company (PPC S.A.) for deployment across Greece. This tender is the first following the utility’s public announcement to enter into the Greek EV charging market with 10,000 charging stations.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this purchase agreement as it reaffirms that the product design and technology of our IQ 250-EU are truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more proud that the unit has been designed with our team and produced in Greece and will now be seen in use charging electric vehicles across the country,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO of Blink Charging.

PPC is the leading power generation and supply company in Greece. It has announced a commitment to issue a series of tenders for the purchase of electric vehicle charging stations for deployment across the country. This initial purchase, awarded to Blink Charging Hellas, valued at 224,874 € (VAT included) (or approximately US $272,451 at current exchange rates), will begin PPC’s program with the first 45 dual-port chargers. The units will be delivered to PPC before the end of this year.

A number of companies competed for this first EV charging station purchase agreement, which was awarded based on the charging stations’ technical functionality, connectivity, and pricing, according to PPC. Additional tender offers for Greece are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This award deepens Blink Charging’s footprint globablly and expands its presence in markets that are in the early stages of EV adoption. Earlier this year, Blink also announced significant purchase agreements for the Dominican Republic and Panama with InterEnergy and continued expansion in Israel.

The Blink IQ 250-EU product, designed by Blink and manufactured locally, is a three-phase, AC, dual-socket electric vehicle charger. The charger is available in 22kW or an optional 43kW per socket.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .