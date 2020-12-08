 

Blink Charging Hellas Awarded Purchase Agreement to Deploy EV Charging Stations by the Public Power Company, Greece’s Largest Electricity Provider

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:15  |  86   |   |   

The Purchase is the first following PPC’s announcement to bring 10,000 charging stations to Greece

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. and Eunice Energy Group, announced today the purchase of 45 dual-port Blink charging stations by Public Power Company (PPC S.A.) for deployment across Greece. This tender is the first following the utility’s public announcement to enter into the Greek EV charging market with 10,000 charging stations.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this purchase agreement as it reaffirms that the product design and technology of our IQ 250-EU are truly exceptional. We couldn’t be more proud that the unit has been designed with our team and produced in Greece and will now be seen in use charging electric vehicles across the country,” commented Michael D. Farkas, Founder, and CEO of Blink Charging.

PPC is the leading power generation and supply company in Greece. It has announced a commitment to issue a series of tenders for the purchase of electric vehicle charging stations for deployment across the country. This initial purchase, awarded to Blink Charging Hellas, valued at 224,874 € (VAT included) (or approximately US $272,451 at current exchange rates), will begin PPC’s program with the first 45 dual-port chargers. The units will be delivered to PPC before the end of this year.

A number of companies competed for this first EV charging station purchase agreement, which was awarded based on the charging stations’ technical functionality, connectivity, and pricing, according to PPC. Additional tender offers for Greece are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This award deepens Blink Charging’s footprint globablly and expands its presence in markets that are in the early stages of EV adoption. Earlier this year, Blink also announced significant purchase agreements for the Dominican Republic and Panama with InterEnergy and continued expansion in Israel.

The Blink IQ 250-EU product, designed by Blink and manufactured locally, is a three-phase, AC, dual-socket electric vehicle charger. The charger is available in 22kW or an optional 43kW per socket.

###

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING
Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Seite 1 von 2
Blink Charging Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blink Charging Hellas Awarded Purchase Agreement to Deploy EV Charging Stations by the Public Power Company, Greece’s Largest Electricity Provider - The Purchase is the first following PPC’s announcement to bring 10,000 charging stations to Greece Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Blink Charging Hellas, a joint venture between Blink Charging Co. and Eunice Energy Group, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Blink Charging To Participate In The Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series: Blink Charging's Recent Acquisitions and Growing Its Charger Footprint
03.12.20
Blink Charging To Deploy EV Charging Stations Across Northeast Burger King Locations
24.11.20
Blink Charging Acquires U-Go Charging and its Portfolio of EV Charging Stations
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power
16.11.20
Blink Charging Introduces Cable Management Solution for New and Existing EV Charger Locations
12.11.20
Blink Charging Announces Third Quarter and Nine Month 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
18
Blink Charging USA Ladestationen