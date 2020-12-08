Pennexx Announces the Strengthening of Its Internal Management Structure

Mr. Candito states, "I am honored and humbled to be in a position to catapult our YSO brand to the world. My promise to our shareholders is that I will work tirelessly to build a successful company and increase shareholder value."

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- After careful consideration and extensive deliberations, Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, has appointed Mr. Joe Candito, the founder, mastermind, and visionary behind our https://YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) brand President of Pennexx and has nominated and recommended him to act as a member of the board of directors. Mr. Candito will be responsible for all sales-related duties and will also co-operatively be involved in the daily oversight and operations of Pennexx.

Mr. Candito has a Master's Degree in Management and Supervision from Central Michigan University with an extensive history as a business consultant, entrepreneur, investor, and in commercial real estate development. Mr. Candito has over 30 years of experience in technology, marketing, sales, management, retail, consulting, and franchising experience. Mr. Candito served as CEO, principal of Payair US LLC and Mobile Payments Interchange LLC, both mobile technology software companies operating in the mobile payment industry. Mr. Candito has spent 30 years working with the Subway organization as a franchisee and the president/principal of Subway SW Regional Development, Inc. He had a Development Agent (DA) contract with Subway providing business consultation for the franchisees and restaurant development for a seven-county area in SW Florida.

He spent eight years on the Subway Development Agent Advisory Board working with marketing, advertising, franchisee development, business development, loyalty & rewards programs, gift card, and technology/POS digital advances within the Subway organization. Working directly with Fred DeLuca, owner of Subway, he was involved in business development, including acquisitions of new franchise opportunities. Subway presented Mr. Candito with the President's Award, Subway's highest honor, for his marketing, technology, store development, and research and development. Mr. Candito developed, marketed, and launched the $5.00 Footlong Campaign. This international marketing and advertising campaign drove record sales growth within Subway's North American market with over 18,500 stores. This campaign has had a significant impact on the quick-service restaurant industry throughout North America that continues today. He was the first to develop, market, and launch Subway's toaster oven, installed worldwide.