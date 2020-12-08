 

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:20  |  70   |   |   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. Beginning with the opening of trading on December 9, 2020, EyePoint's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market on a split-adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 30233G209.

The reverse stock split is intended to enable EyePoint to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum closing bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

At EyePoint’s special meeting of stockholders on December 1, 2020, EyePoint’s stockholders approved the proposal to authorize EyePoint’s Board of Directors to file an amendment to EyePoint’s certificate of incorporation to effect the reverse split at a ratio to be determined by the Board, ranging from 1-for-10 to 1-for-25. The specific 1-for-10 ratio was subsequently approved by EyePoint’s Board of Directors and the reverse stock split was effected by filing a Certificate of Amendment to EyePoint’s certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

The reverse split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of EyePoint’s common stock. At the effective time of the reverse stock split the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be reduced from approximately 151.3 million shares to approximately 15.13 million shares. All outstanding options, warrants, restricted stock units and deferred stock units entitling their holders to receive or purchase shares of EyePoint’s common stock will be adjusted as a result of the reverse split, as required by the terms of each security. The number of shares reserved for future issuance pursuant to EyePoint’s 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan and the number of shares reserved for future issuance pursuant to EyePoint’s 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan will also be appropriately adjusted. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of EyePoint's shares (except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in some of the stockholders receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares). Stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares based on today's closing sales price of EyePoint's common stock as quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market. The reverse stock split will not reduce the number of authorized shares of common stock, or preferred stock, or change the par values of EyePoint common stock (which will remain at $0.001 per share) or preferred stock (which will remain at $0.001 per share).

Seite 1 von 3
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results from GLP Toxicology Study of EYP-1901, a Potential Six-month Treatment of Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration
19.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Virtual Roundtable on the Future of Drug Delivery for Wet AMD on December 4
16.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive Data of YUTIQ and DEXYCU in Four Poster Sessions at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting
10.11.20
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting