EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

At EyePoint’s special meeting of stockholders on December 1, 2020, EyePoint’s stockholders approved the proposal to authorize EyePoint’s Board of Directors to file an amendment to EyePoint’s certificate of incorporation to effect the reverse split at a ratio to be determined by the Board, ranging from 1-for-10 to 1-for-25. The specific 1-for-10 ratio was subsequently approved by EyePoint’s Board of Directors and the reverse stock split was effected by filing a Certificate of Amendment to EyePoint’s certificate of incorporation with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware.

The reverse split will affect all issued and outstanding shares of EyePoint’s common stock. At the effective time of the reverse stock split the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding will be reduced from approximately 151.3 million shares to approximately 15.13 million shares. All outstanding options, warrants, restricted stock units and deferred stock units entitling their holders to receive or purchase shares of EyePoint’s common stock will be adjusted as a result of the reverse split, as required by the terms of each security. The number of shares reserved for future issuance pursuant to EyePoint’s 2016 Long-Term Incentive Plan and the number of shares reserved for future issuance pursuant to EyePoint’s 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan will also be appropriately adjusted. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of EyePoint's shares (except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in some of the stockholders receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares). Stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares based on today's closing sales price of EyePoint's common stock as quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market. The reverse stock split will not reduce the number of authorized shares of common stock, or preferred stock, or change the par values of EyePoint common stock (which will remain at $0.001 per share) or preferred stock (which will remain at $0.001 per share).