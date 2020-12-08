Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“ Novo ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has taken delivery of its Steinert KSS mechanical sorter and provides an operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“ Beatons Creek ”) and Nullagine processing facility ( “Golden Eagle Mill” ).

The Steinert KSS mechanical sorter has arrived into the port of Fremantle (Perth) and is currently being delivered to Steinert’s test facility;

Orders have been placed for all long lead items (feeder hopper, feeder conveyor, discharge conveyors). Pre-assembly will occur at Steinert / OPS facility in Bibra Lake (Perth) prior to mobilization to site;

Planning is well advanced with design of support infrastructure – compressed air, power, cyclone rated shelter / offices; and

The Comet Well / Purdy’s Reward mechanical sorting trial remains on track to commence in April 2021 subject to receiving requisite approvals from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation approval has been granted.

Beatons Creek and Nullagine Gold Project Update:

Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to progress safely, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include:

Mining contractor systems alignment and pre-mobilization works proceeding to plan to support arrival of first plant and personnel from December 14 th ;

; Grade control drilling now operating day and night shifts as planned; and

Site personnel (including contractors) now totaling 80.



Please see the Company’s news release dated November 18, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update.

Mining Contractor Mobilization:

Senior Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“IMCPL”) personnel have attended site post contract award and are in advanced stages of planning to support the arrival of first plant and equipment from December 14th.



Development activities at Beatons Creek:

Grade control program: