 

Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:16  |  59   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has taken delivery of its Steinert KSS mechanical sorter and provides an operational update from its Beatons Creek gold project (“Beatons Creek”) and Nullagine processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”).

Mechanical Sorting Update:

  • The Steinert KSS mechanical sorter has arrived into the port of Fremantle (Perth) and is currently being delivered to Steinert’s test facility;
  • Orders have been placed for all long lead items (feeder hopper, feeder conveyor, discharge conveyors). Pre-assembly will occur at Steinert / OPS facility in Bibra Lake (Perth) prior to mobilization to site;
  • Planning is well advanced with design of support infrastructure – compressed air, power, cyclone rated shelter / offices; and
  • The Comet Well / Purdy’s Reward mechanical sorting trial remains on track to commence in April 2021 subject to receiving requisite approvals from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation, and Safety and the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation approval has been granted.

Beatons Creek and Nullagine Gold Project Update:

Development at Beatons Creek and refurbishment at the Golden Eagle Mill continue to progress safely, on schedule and within budget. Recent key milestones achieved include:

  • Mining contractor systems alignment and pre-mobilization works proceeding to plan to support arrival of first plant and personnel from December 14th;
  • Grade control drilling now operating day and night shifts as planned; and
  • Site personnel (including contractors) now totaling 80.

Please see the Company’s news release dated November 18, 2020 for the Company’s previous operational update.

Mining Contractor Mobilization:

  • Senior Iron Mine Contracting Pty Ltd (“IMCPL”) personnel have attended site post contract award and are in advanced stages of planning to support the arrival of first plant and equipment from December 14th.

Development activities at Beatons Creek:

Grade control program:

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has taken delivery of its Steinert KSS mechanical sorter and provides an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
Novo Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
19.11.20
Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting
18.11.20
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.20
285
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?