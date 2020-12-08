 

BoxVn Lends a Hand to Struggling U.K. Taxi Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:16  |  61   |   |   

-  Company providing secure storage of abandoned iconic taxis

-  Management reached out to help GB Taxi Services

-  Occupancy rates plummeted to round 10%

-  BoxVn’s continues to operate at 100% occupancy, demand remains high

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, announced today, that in response to the well-publicized plight of London’s iconic black taxi drivers, BoxVn has generously offered to provide secure vehicle storage facilities for many vehicles relinquished by drivers, many of whom have received no or a severely diminished income since March. It has been reported that one in five vehicles have been taken off the road since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to published Transport for London (TFL) reports, due to a lack of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily taxis on the road has dropped by more than three thousand. General Secretary Steve McNamara of the UK’s Licensed Taxi Drivers Association said London cabbies were earning "starvation wages", at around a quarter of normal levels. Many have received "no income at all". 

Black cab rental firms have been faced with the desperate situation of having to insecurely store the vast number of vehicles handed back by drivers in vacant fields. London-based rental company GB Taxi Services may have been hit the hardest. The company has seen its fleet occupancy rate of 100 black cabs drop from 95% before the crisis, to just 10% today. It is just one of many firms who have been using areas of farmland outside of London to store unwanted taxis so they can stop paying to insure them.

Conversely, rapidly growing demand for commercial drivers continues for BoxVn during this seasonally busiest time of year for commercial drivers. Thus, BoxVn’s own expanding fleet is already at 100% occupancy and routinely out on the road.  In an effort to offer support and fellowship, BoxVn recently reached out to GB Taxi Services leadership. We are now providing secure vehicle storage in our otherwise empty lot, helping to protect these landmark vehicles from vandalism and theft. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BoxVn Lends a Hand to Struggling U.K. Taxi Industry -  Company providing secure storage of abandoned iconic taxis -  Management reached out to help GB Taxi Services -  Occupancy rates plummeted to round 10% -  BoxVn’s continues to operate at 100% occupancy, demand remains high LONDON, Dec. 08, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...