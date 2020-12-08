BoxVn Lends a Hand to Struggling U.K. Taxi Industry

- BoxVn’s continues to operate at 100% occupancy, demand remains high





LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoxVn Limited (OTCPINK:VCEX), an emerging leader in the fast-growing Driver and Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) supply segment of the logistics industry, announced today, that in response to the well-publicized plight of London’s iconic black taxi drivers, BoxVn has generously offered to provide secure vehicle storage facilities for many vehicles relinquished by drivers, many of whom have received no or a severely diminished income since March. It has been reported that one in five vehicles have been taken off the road since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to published Transport for London (TFL) reports, due to a lack of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic, the number of daily taxis on the road has dropped by more than three thousand. General Secretary Steve McNamara of the UK’s Licensed Taxi Drivers Association said London cabbies were earning "starvation wages", at around a quarter of normal levels. Many have received "no income at all".

Black cab rental firms have been faced with the desperate situation of having to insecurely store the vast number of vehicles handed back by drivers in vacant fields. London-based rental company GB Taxi Services may have been hit the hardest. The company has seen its fleet occupancy rate of 100 black cabs drop from 95% before the crisis, to just 10% today. It is just one of many firms who have been using areas of farmland outside of London to store unwanted taxis so they can stop paying to insure them.

Conversely, rapidly growing demand for commercial drivers continues for BoxVn during this seasonally busiest time of year for commercial drivers. Thus, BoxVn’s own expanding fleet is already at 100% occupancy and routinely out on the road. In an effort to offer support and fellowship, BoxVn recently reached out to GB Taxi Services leadership. We are now providing secure vehicle storage in our otherwise empty lot, helping to protect these landmark vehicles from vandalism and theft.