 

Gerresheimer On the path to sustainable profitable growth

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:31  |  45   |   |   

- Transformation into a growth value as innovation leader and solution provider

- Gerresheimer presents strategy process formula G as an engine towards sustainable profitable growth

- Over proportional growth will be achieved by expanding in high value solutions, digital applications and growth regions

- Strategic investments in growth segments and unique business opportunities alongside a rigorous investment process

- Guidance for 2020 confirmed

- Growth accelerating: From low-single in the past, to mid-single today into high-single-digit revenue growth for its core business and EPS growth of at least 10% mid-term

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's virtual Capital Markets Day Gerresheimer presented its formula G strategy process and the levers for sustainable profitable growth. The Company described its high-value solutions, its investment plans, innovation and digitalization strategy and the ambitious sustainability goals. "We are transforming our Gerresheimer into a growth value as innovation leader and solution provider. That's the core of our strategy process," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "Within our strategy process formula G we have set ambitious targets. With the right mindset for growth and by mobilizing the entire Company we will achieve the targets. Our new corporate design visualizes the new Gerresheimer, our growth mindset and our passion to innovate constantly for a better life. We are reinventing our Company. The transformation is on full steam and I am proud and excited to be part of it."

Gerresheimer anticipates global megatrends for pharma and healthcare and serves the customers and patients worldwide with innovative solutions and the broadest portfolio of products and solutions. The increasing demand for general vaccinations and self-medication as well as the shift from small molecules to biologics and biosimilars will boost the market for injectables. Gerresheimer has leading market positions in injectable product solutions such as syringes, vials, pens and auto injection devices and will continue to be the partner of choice for pharma and healthcare.

With its global footprint and broad product portfolio, Gerresheimer is well positioned in attractive niche markets. Gerresheimer will expand its global business with focus on growth regions such as China, India and South-East Asia.

"We are exploiting excellent business opportunities. In order to benefit from foreseeable market dynamics we are investing ahead of the curve. Our investment plans include capital expenditures in unique business opportunities coming along with capacity expansions for injectables and contract manufacturing of an auto-injector. We expect cash capex to keep previous year's level for 2021 and 2022 and converting it into high-single-digit revenue growth mid-term," explained Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO.

Innovative solutions will be a key driver for over proportional growth. Further expansion of the worldwide innovation and competence centers is scheduled, resulting in a global and connected network. "We are driving innovation and digitalization, clearly moving Gerresheimer into a digital and connected world. We will use the shift toward a more patient centric healthcare system to steer our Company into more innovative and digital business models," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, member of the Management Board.

Ambitious sustainability targets complement the formula G growth strategy. "As well as cementing our position as a good corporate citizen, sustainability is both a growth lever and business opportunity for our Company. It is therefore an essential part of our strategy. We have defined very ambitious sustainability targets that set new industry standards," explained Dietmar Siemssen.

Guidance

Gerresheimer confirms the guidance for the financial year 2020 (FXN):

  • Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 21%
  • Capital expenditure amounting to roughly 12% of revenues

Forecast for the financial year 2021 (core business FXN):

  • Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin between 22% to 23%
  • Adjusted EPS growth of around 10%

Mid-term (core business FXN):

  • Revenue growth of high-single-digit percentage growth
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of around 23%
  • Adjusted EPS growth of 10% p.a. or more

Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Strasse 4
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany

Jens Kürten
Group Senior Director Communications & Marketing
Phone +49 211 6181-250
Telefax +49 211 6181-241
jens.kuerten@gerresheimer.com
www.gerresheimer.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer On the path to sustainable profitable growth - Transformation into a growth value as innovation leader and solution provider - Gerresheimer presents strategy process formula G as an engine towards sustainable profitable growth - Over proportional growth will be achieved by expanding in high …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off
Growing Need for Data Security to Drive Sales across the Global Master Data Management Market - TMR
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments