 

Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 15:30  |  34   |   |   

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into Louisiana and South Carolina. The company will open centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Columbia and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking its twelfth and thirteenth states. Oak Street Health will also enter new markets in existing states, with forthcoming centers in Akron, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina early in the New Year.

“Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina.”

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients. Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click here.

Source: Oak Street Health

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 70 centers across Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, New York and Mississippi. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

Oak Street Health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021 Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into Louisiana and South Carolina. The company will open centers in New Orleans, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Secondary Offering
30.11.20
Oak Street Health Announces Participation at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Oak Street Health Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results