Oak Street Health to Enter Louisiana and South Carolina in Early 2021

Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is announcing growth plans for early 2021, including its entry into Louisiana and South Carolina. The company will open centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Columbia and Greenville / Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking its twelfth and thirteenth states. Oak Street Health will also enter new markets in existing states, with forthcoming centers in Akron, Ohio and Raleigh, North Carolina early in the New Year.

“Our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be requires scale, and we are committed to expanding our innovative model of high-quality primary care to as many older adults across the country as possible,” said Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Street Health. “While this was true long before COVID-19, the challenging and painful reality of this year only emphasizes the need for the value-based care we provide, especially for seniors with chronic conditions. We are proud to help keep our patients and communities safe and healthy in all of our existing markets, and look forward to caring for patients in Louisiana and South Carolina.”