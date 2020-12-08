Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $70 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $70 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Marinus. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Marinus. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Marinus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock.

The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the Nasdaq Global Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. On December 7, 2020, the last sale price of the shares as reported on the Nasdaq Global Market was $15.61 per share.

Marinus intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund the development of its product candidates and for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, research and development expenditures, clinical trial expenditures, acquisitions of new technologies, products or businesses, and investments.

The securities described above are being offered by Marinus pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-239780) declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 27, 2020.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on December 7, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and also will be available on the SEC’s website. Before investing in the offering, you should read each of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering in their entirety as well as the other documents that Marinus has filed (or will file) with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, which provide more information about Marinus and the offering. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.