Market Update - Macarthur Minerals in “Pole Position” to become a serious Iron Ore Player in the Yilgarn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) ( ASX: MIO ) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on key areas of progress that have been made during the 2020 calendar year, and an outline of its planned activities and focus for 2021.

Work on the Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”) continues to be advanced. During 2020, your Company has placed specific focus on:

defining a Measured Resource for the Project (including the completion and filing of the required supporting technical report); and





advancing resolution of the key transport infrastructure solutions necessary to successfully deliver our high-grade magnetite product to market.



The many and complex elements of the Feasibility Study are being addressed with appropriate rigour to ensure that the Project can be optimised. The Company continues to target conclusion of the Feasibility Study next year and is working with its financial advisers (EAS Advisors in New York) to align the conclusion of the study with the delivery of a diligently structured capital funding solution aimed at preserving value and minimising dilutionary impacts for shareholders.

Route to market potential remains unaffected by the realities of broader regional iron ore production

The Company’s Board and Management remain confident that, (following completion of a successful Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project), the potential for the Project to commence commercial mining operations by the current target of Q1 2024 remains unaltered by broader regional iron ore production utilising the existing rail and port network.

The reasons for this include the following: