 

Market Update - Macarthur Minerals in “Pole Position” to become a serious Iron Ore Player in the Yilgarn

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 15:36  |  81   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on key areas of progress that have been made during the 2020 calendar year, and an outline of its planned activities and focus for 2021.  

Feasibility Study

Work on the Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project (“Project”) continues to be advanced. During 2020, your Company has placed specific focus on:

  • defining a Measured Resource for the Project (including the completion and filing of the required supporting technical report); and

  • advancing resolution of the key transport infrastructure solutions necessary to successfully deliver our high-grade magnetite product to market.

The many and complex elements of the Feasibility Study are being addressed with appropriate rigour to ensure that the Project can be optimised. The Company continues to target conclusion of the Feasibility Study next year and is working with its financial advisers (EAS Advisors in New York) to align the conclusion of the study with the delivery of a diligently structured capital funding solution aimed at preserving value and minimising dilutionary impacts for shareholders.

Route to market potential remains unaffected by the realities of broader regional iron ore production

The Company’s Board and Management remain confident that, (following completion of a successful Feasibility Study for the Lake Giles Iron Project), the potential for the Project to commence commercial mining operations by the current target of Q1 2024 remains unaltered by broader regional iron ore production utilising the existing rail and port network. 

The reasons for this include the following:

  • The Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail network continues to remain under-utilised when compared with historic run rates during the periods leading up to mid-2018.

    With a run rate of just over 7 million tonnes of iron ore shipped along the Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail network during the 2020 financial year, and run rate marginally above 8 million tonnes during the last four quarters to 30 September 2020, the rail network remains materially under-utilised when compared with the rates being achieved up to mid-2018 prior to Cliffs Natural Resources leaving the Australian market.   
    Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Market Update - Macarthur Minerals in “Pole Position” to become a serious Iron Ore Player in the Yilgarn VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide shareholders with an update on key areas of progress that have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Trillium Therapeutics Presented Clinical Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Provides Guidance ...
Scottie Discovers New Mineralization Trend at Blueberry Zone, Reports Intercepts of 22.3 g/t Gold ...(3) 
Sumo Logic Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Maple Gold Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Financing
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International ...
CENTOGENE and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Launch a New Clinical Program Aimed at Revolutionizing the ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten weltweit erste Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...