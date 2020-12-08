 

Verizon becomes official 5G innovation partner to Simon Fuller

Companies partner to create the future of immersive entertainment

What you need to know:

  • Verizon and Simon Fuller, guiding light behind the Spice Girls, legendary creator of the American Idol franchise and founder of XIX Entertainment, announce a new partnership which aims to transform storytelling and entertainment using 5G Ultra Wideband and extended reality (XR).
  • XIX will work in collaboration with Verizon’s XR Lab, 5G Labs and Verizon’s engineers to craft and deliver new storytelling formats and experiences.
  • The first project to emerge from this game-changing partnership to be a short-form immersive video that can be experienced in virtual reality (VR), coming early next year.

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is teaming with Simon Fuller, guiding light behind the Spice Girls, legendary creator of the American Idol franchise and founder of XIX Entertainment, to transform storytelling and entertainment using 5G, virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR). Verizon will work with Simon and his XIX team to conceptualize and create a sequence of new entertainment experiences powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband. XIX will be collaborating with Verizon’s XR and 5G Labs to craft new storytelling experiences. The content that Verizon and XIX create together will be optimized for audiences empowered with 5G-connected devices or next-gen entertainment devices like VR headsets or AR glasses.

The companies’ first project is expected to be a short-form VR experience designed by Fuller and his team using custom, industry-leading 360 Stereoscopic 3D cameras and maximizing the visual and audio fidelity of VR headsets, to create superior and more immersive experiences.

“By leveraging 5G Ultra Wideband and XR capabilities, we’re able to create immersive stories that relay emotional depth and bring the wider possibility of what 5G means for entertainment into view,” said Erin McPherson, Head of Consumer Content and Programming at Verizon. “Simon’s track record in creating game-changing moments in popular culture speaks for itself and this first project is the tip of the iceberg. We can’t wait to show how the massive bandwidth, super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can forever change this new generation of entertainment.”

