In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 12,000 own shares from Kristin Misund at an average price of NOK 132.80 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

Today primary insider Kristin Misund, Senior Vice President (SVP) R&D and Business Development, exercised 12,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.

After the transaction, Kristin Misund owns 59,317 shares and holds 25,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,428,000. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares, representing 0.38% of the total number of shares outstanding.

