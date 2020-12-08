 

Borregaard ASA Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary insider, repurchase of own shares

Today primary insider Kristin Misund, Senior Vice President (SVP) R&D and Business Development, exercised 12,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 94.06 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 12,000 own shares from Kristin Misund at an average price of NOK 132.80 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After the transaction, Kristin Misund owns 59,317 shares and holds 25,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following this transaction is 1,428,000. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares, representing 0.38% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 8 December 2020

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, + 47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


