Hydro-Québec to operate one of the world's most powerful electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Québec is announcing the construction of an electrolyzer facility with a capacity of about 90 MW, making it one of the most powerful electrolyzers in the world to produce green hydrogen. The facility will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to the Recyclage Carbone Varennes (RCV) plant project, which will transform non-recyclable waste into biofuels, providing an alternative to landfill.

The water electrolysis plant, to be built in Varennes, near Montréal (Québec, Canada), will require an investment of about $200 million from Hydro-Québec, which will be the sole shareholder. The plant will generate some 11,100 metric tonnes of hydrogen and 88,000 metric tonnes of oxygen annually. The hydrogen produced will be used as the gasification agent at the RCV biofuel plant, which will be built in a neighbouring lot estimated at a cost of over $680 million.