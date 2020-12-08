 

Hydro-Québec to operate one of the world's most powerful electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Québec is announcing the construction of an electrolyzer facility with a capacity of about 90 MW, making it one of the most powerful electrolyzers in the world to produce green hydrogen. The facility will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to the Recyclage Carbone Varennes (RCV) plant project, which will transform non-recyclable waste into biofuels, providing an alternative to landfill.

The water electrolysis plant, to be built in Varennes, near Montréal (Québec, Canada), will require an investment of about $200 million from Hydro-Québec, which will be the sole shareholder. The plant will generate some 11,100 metric tonnes of hydrogen and 88,000 metric tonnes of oxygen annually. The hydrogen produced will be used as the gasification agent at the RCV biofuel plant, which will be built in a neighbouring lot estimated at a cost of over $680 million.

"Thanks to our fleet of over 60 hydroelectric generating stations with a total output of 36,700 MW, the power produced by Hydro-Québec is over 99% clean. This puts Québec in a prime position to take on a leading role in the production of green hydrogen," said Hydro-Québec's President and CEO, Sophie Brochu.

Hydro-Québec is also interested in other projects for developing the hydrogen sector in Québec and wants to hear from companies wishing to contribute to such projects.

About Hydro-Québec
Hydro-Québec generates, transmits and distributes electricity. It is Canada's largest electricity producer and ranks among the world's largest hydropower producers. Its sole shareholder is the Québec government. Its research facilities, collectively called the Institut de recherche d'Hydro-Québec (IREQ), conduct R&D in energy-related fields, including energy storage. Hydro-Québec invests more than $100 million per year in research. For more information, visit www.hydroquebec.com.

Contact: Hydro-Québec, Media relations, 514 289-5005, huard-lefebvre.maxence@hydroquebec.com



