 

UPDATE - ORBCOMM Introduces New Satellite as an Accessory for Asset Tracking and Monitoring Devices

Dual-mode connectivity provides expanded, reliable and cost-effective coverage for transportation solutions

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched a new satellite as an accessory offering, which adds two-way, global satellite connectivity to ORBCOMM’s cellular asset tracking and monitoring devices, including new installs and currently fielded units, to create dual-mode capability for its transportation solutions.

ORBCOMM’s satellite as an accessory features a satellite modem integrated with a state-of-the-art antenna to provide backup satellite connectivity where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable, including areas with high network congestion. ORBCOMM’s low-profile peripheral can also be utilized with fielded devices impacted by the sunset of 3G cellular networks to extend the device’s lifecycle with satellite connectivity, ensure reliable communications and maximize the long-term return on investment. The unique, environmentally sealed product can be easily installed through a simple plug and play connection on mobile assets, such as refrigerated trailers, dry vans, light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and rail cars. The power-efficient accessory allows messages to be sent during temporary power loss to ensure continuous operations.

By connecting the peripheral to a new or existing ORBCOMM asset tracking and monitoring device, transportation customers can cost-effectively add dual-mode connectivity to their fleet management, trailer tracking and cold chain monitoring solutions for increased communication reliability and improved asset visibility and security. The device also includes a built-in navigation module that enables global reporting of location data to provide complete management of refrigerated and dry transportation assets. In addition, over-the-air satellite updates allow the peripheral to receive updated firmware versions without having to send a technician to the site, saving time and money to enable new features.

“ORBCOMM has vast experience developing satellite, cellular and dual-mode technologies to create powerful multi-mode products and services, which is a significant competitive advantage to the Company,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “Through our satellite as an accessory offering, transportation customers can affordably deploy dual-mode solutions that ensure the reliability and longevity of their communications anywhere in the world. By this time next year, we expect nearly all of our product lines to have this unique capability, bringing dual-mode connectivity to a broader base of customers across multiple vertical markets.”

