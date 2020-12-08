Boku Launches Direct Carrier Billing with Microsoft and Vodafone in Three European Markets

This partnership brings seamless and secure cardless payments to Vodafone subscribers in three countries in both Microsoft’s Xbox and Windows stores.

LONDON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boku Inc., (AIM: BOKU ), the world's leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions is pleased to announce the launch of direct carrier billing payment services to Microsoft platform users and Vodafone subscribers in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Gamers and Windows users are now able to speed through checkout by using their phone number as their on-file payment method. To that end, direct carrier billing will further accelerate the access and utilization of Microsoft products via digital payments for millions of Vodafone subscribers.

Jon Prideaux, CEO of Boku, commented, “This collaboration with Microsoft will provide convenience and security to the millions of existing Microsoft platform users, as well as attract new ones. It also further enhances the existing and extensive global carrier coverage Boku enables alongside strategic partners like Vodafone.”

About Boku

Boku Inc. (AIM: BOKU) is the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and mobile identity solutions. Boku’s technology platform, which is linked to more than 200 mobile wallets and network operators worldwide, verifies user identity, executes payments, and provisions new services, simplifying daily mobile interactions between consumers and digital organizations.

Boku’s technology platform is used in over 59 countries with over 815 million verified transactions in 2019, contributing $5 billion to the digital economy. Businesses that currently employ Boku’s platform to simplify sign-up, acquire new paying users and prevent fraud include global leaders such as Apple, Discover, Experian, Facebook, FIS, Fiserv, Google, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Sony, Spotify and Western Union.

Boku Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in London, UK, with offices in various locations globally including in the US, Mumbai, Munich, Beijing, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Taipei, and Tokyo.

To learn more about Boku Inc., please visit: https://www.boku.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is a world-leading technology communications company with 625 million+ global customers, a presence in 65 countries and 94 million+ business IoT connections