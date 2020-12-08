Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease

Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration

trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food

and Drug Administration (FDA)



- Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1

trial





- Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021Novaliq, a pharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class oculartherapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announcedthat it has initiated the randomization of patients in its phase 3 clinicaltrial ESSENCE-2 that is designed to replicate efficacy results of the previousphase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial."The initiation of this second registrational trial represents a key milestonefor both CyclASol® and our company, " says Sonja Krösser, PhD, Vice PresidentClinical Development at Novaliq. " Our program has been agreed upon by the U.S.Food and Drug Administration. If ESSENCE-2 is successful, we will havesufficient clinical evidence to support a New Drug Application for CyclASol® forthe treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in 2022."CyclASol® is a topical anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating ophthalmicsolution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine A in EyeSol®, developed for the treatmentof dry eye disease. The unique water-free formulation has led to adifferentiated therapeutic profile with an early onset of efficacy and improvedtolerability for patients with dry eye disease. The previous phase 2/3 clinicaltrial ESSENCE-1 demonstrated statistically significant improvements withCyclASol® in both sign and symptom endpoints as compared to its vehicle after 4weeks. Additionally, the trial demonstrated that reading speed improves withcorneal staining reduction. Safety and tolerability in the trial were excellent.[1]"The pronounced effects on corneal staining resulting in improvement in visualfunction and the excellent tolerability profile seen with CyclASol® addresses animportant medical need for patients with chronic dry eye disease, " said LauraPeriman, MD, Founder and Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research atPeriman Eye Institute. " We are excited to participate in ESSENCE-2, therebybringing this promising product candidate one step further to patients sufferingfrom predominately aqueous deficient dry eye disease. "The ESSENCE-2 trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked,vehicle-controlled clinical trial to assess efficacy, safety and tolerability ofCyclASol® for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The trialis planned to enroll approximately 834 subjects in about 25 U.S. clinicalcenters and is being conducted by Ora, Inc., the world's leading full-serviceophthalmic clinical research organization (CRO). The pre-specified primaryendpoints of the trial are the change from baseline in total corneal stainingand in eye dryness score at day 29. The trial will include the assessment ofreading speed as an objective and quantifiable measurement of visual function.About 200 patients will be rolled over in an open-label extension trial toassess the long-term safety over a period of one year. The company expects topublish topline data from ESSENCE-2 in the 2nd half of 2021.COVID-19 SituationDue to potential delays caused by COVID-19, the Company is not providing atarget date for the ESSENCE-2 topline results. Although Novaliq and Oracurrently do not anticipate delays to the clinical timelines, we will closelymonitor the situation during the trial and provide regular information ondevelopment timelines.About NovaliqNovaliq is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development andcommercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based onEyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology. Novaliq offers anindustry-leading portfolio addressing today's unmet medical need of millions ofpatients with eye diseases. Novaliq GmbH is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germanyand Novaliq Inc. has an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholderis dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, an active investor in life andhealth sciences companies. More on http://www.novaliq.com/ .

Sources:[1] Sheppard JD et al. A Waterfree 0.1% Cyclosporine A Solution for Treatment ofDry Eye Disease: Results of the Randomized Phase II/III ESSENCE Study. Cornea,in press