Novaliq Announces First Patient Randomized in the Phase 3 trial ESSENCE-2 of CyclASol® Topical Ophthalmic Solution for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease
Heidelberg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - - ESSENCE-2 is the second registration
trial to complete the clinical development of CyclASol® as agreed with U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Designed to replicate efficacy demonstrated in previous phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1
trial
- Topline data expected in 2nd half 2021
Novaliq, a pharmaceutical company focusing on first- and best-in-class ocular
therapeutics based on the unique EyeSol® water-free technology, today announced
that it has initiated the randomization of patients in its phase 3 clinical
trial ESSENCE-2 that is designed to replicate efficacy results of the previous
phase 2/3 ESSENCE-1 trial.
"The initiation of this second registrational trial represents a key milestone
for both CyclASol® and our company, " says Sonja Krösser, PhD, Vice President
Clinical Development at Novaliq. " Our program has been agreed upon by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration. If ESSENCE-2 is successful, we will have
sufficient clinical evidence to support a New Drug Application for CyclASol® for
the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease in 2022."
CyclASol® is a topical anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating ophthalmic
solution, containing 0.1% cyclosporine A in EyeSol®, developed for the treatment
of dry eye disease. The unique water-free formulation has led to a
differentiated therapeutic profile with an early onset of efficacy and improved
tolerability for patients with dry eye disease. The previous phase 2/3 clinical
trial ESSENCE-1 demonstrated statistically significant improvements with
CyclASol® in both sign and symptom endpoints as compared to its vehicle after 4
weeks. Additionally, the trial demonstrated that reading speed improves with
corneal staining reduction. Safety and tolerability in the trial were excellent.
[1]
"The pronounced effects on corneal staining resulting in improvement in visual
function and the excellent tolerability profile seen with CyclASol® addresses an
important medical need for patients with chronic dry eye disease, " said Laura
Periman, MD, Founder and Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research at
Periman Eye Institute. " We are excited to participate in ESSENCE-2, thereby
bringing this promising product candidate one step further to patients suffering
from predominately aqueous deficient dry eye disease. "
The ESSENCE-2 trial is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked,
vehicle-controlled clinical trial to assess efficacy, safety and tolerability of
CyclASol® for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The trial
is planned to enroll approximately 834 subjects in about 25 U.S. clinical
centers and is being conducted by Ora, Inc., the world's leading full-service
ophthalmic clinical research organization (CRO). The pre-specified primary
endpoints of the trial are the change from baseline in total corneal staining
and in eye dryness score at day 29. The trial will include the assessment of
reading speed as an objective and quantifiable measurement of visual function.
About 200 patients will be rolled over in an open-label extension trial to
assess the long-term safety over a period of one year. The company expects to
publish topline data from ESSENCE-2 in the 2nd half of 2021.
COVID-19 Situation
Due to potential delays caused by COVID-19, the Company is not providing a
target date for the ESSENCE-2 topline results. Although Novaliq and Ora
currently do not anticipate delays to the clinical timelines, we will closely
monitor the situation during the trial and provide regular information on
development timelines.
About Novaliq
Novaliq is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and
commercialization of first- and best-in-class ocular therapeutics based on
EyeSol®, the worldwide first water-free technology. Novaliq offers an
industry-leading portfolio addressing today's unmet medical need of millions of
patients with eye diseases. Novaliq GmbH is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany
and Novaliq Inc. has an office in Cambridge, MA, USA. The long-term shareholder
is dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, an active investor in life and
health sciences companies. More on http://www.novaliq.com/ .
OTS: Novaliq GmbH
