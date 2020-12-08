 

CAD$875 million biofuel plant in Varennes, Québec - Enerkem proposed partnership with Shell, Suncor and Proman with the leadership of the Québec government and support from the Canadian government

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:02  |  22   |   |   

Highlights

  • Conversion of more than 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste and wood waste into an annual production of nearly 125 million litres of biofuels.
  • Contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction equivalent to taking close to 50,000 vehicles off the road annually.
  • Construction of one of the world's largest renewable hydrogen and oxygen production facilities with an 87-megawatt electrolyzer leveraging Quebec's green electricity.
  • Creation of more than 500 jobs during construction and about 100 permanent direct skilled jobs during operations.
  • Annual recurring economic benefits of $85 million for Québec.
  • Investment of $60 million since August 2019 to develop the project, prepare the site and obtain the required permits.
  • The proposed partnership is subject to finalization of commercial agreements.

VARENNES, QC, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerkem, with a group of strategic partners, that include major investor Shell, along with Suncor and Proman, and Hydro-Québec supplying green hydrogen and oxygen, and with the support of the Québec and Canadian governments, is proud to announce the proposed construction of a biofuel plant in Varennes, in the Greater Montréal area.

Varennes Carbon Recycling (VCR) will produce biofuels and renewable chemicals made from non-recyclable residual materials as well as wood waste. The plant will leverage green hydrogen and oxygen produced through electrolysis, transforming Quebec's excess hydroelectricity capacity into value-added biofuels and renewable chemicals. VCR will be a major creator of quality local direct and indirect jobs during its construction and operation.

An exceptional showcase to display Québec's expertise in innovative green technology
The plant will be an example of Québec and Canadian know-how and leadership in the development and deployment of innovative clean technologies. Thanks to its unprecedented technology, Enerkem was able to bring together world-class global strategic partners who intend to take a leading investment role in this flagship facility of the green economy.

This plant will produce one of the lowest carbon-intensive fuels by diverting non-recyclable waste as well as wood waste materials from landfills and through access to green electricity and green hydrogen and oxygen.

A unique and clean disruptive technology developed by Enerkem
Enerkem's technology enables the recycling of the carbon and hydrogen contained in non-recyclable waste and wood waste currently landfilled and burned. Enerkem's proprietary thermochemical process enables the conversion of this carbon into biofuels and renewable chemicals, made from methanol, which is the project's intermediary product. These products enable society to reduce consumption of traditional hydrocarbons used for transportation and in everyday products (paint, windshield washer fluid, plastics and chemicals of all kinds).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAD$875 million biofuel plant in Varennes, Québec - Enerkem proposed partnership with Shell, Suncor and Proman with the leadership of the Québec government and support from the Canadian government Highlights Conversion of more than 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste and wood waste into an annual production of nearly 125 million litres of biofuels. Contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction equivalent to taking close to 50,000 vehicles …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New survey shows clinician confidence in AI for improving patient outcomes - as endoscopy demand ...
One third of Australians approaching retirement have never received any advice reveals Smart
GhangorCloud Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Its World-class, Integrated Information Security ...
Syntellix Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Breakthrough Technology in the Orthopedic and Trauma ...
2020 Gone Phishing TournamentTM Phishing Benchmark Global Report Reveals Significant Rise in ...
China Matters Documents New Tourism in Rural China
ProLabs Expands Operations in Europe and India to Meet Increasing Demand for its Fibre Optic ...
Jubilant Therapeutics announces Efficacy and Biomarker Data at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting for its ...
HONOR Christmas Gift 2020 Embraces People With Trendy Products With up to 50% Off
Growing Need for Data Security to Drive Sales across the Global Master Data Management Market - TMR
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Fenner Precision Polymers Acquires Industry-Leading Maker of Keyless Locking Devices, MAV S.p.A.
PixCell Medical to Enhance NSW Health Pathology's Point-of-Care Testing Service
"Chinese Bridge" Held Online for Worldwide Youth to Interpret "One World, One Family"
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments