CAD$875 million biofuel plant in Varennes, Québec - Enerkem proposed partnership with Shell, Suncor and Proman with the leadership of the Québec government and support from the Canadian government

Highlights

Conversion of more than 200,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste and wood waste into an annual production of nearly 125 million litres of biofuels.

Contribution to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction equivalent to taking close to 50,000 vehicles off the road annually.

Construction of one of the world's largest renewable hydrogen and oxygen production facilities with an 87-megawatt electrolyzer leveraging Quebec's green electricity.

green electricity. Creation of more than 500 jobs during construction and about 100 permanent direct skilled jobs during operations.

Annual recurring economic benefits of $85 million for Québec.

for Québec. Investment of $60 million since August 2019 to develop the project, prepare the site and obtain the required permits.

since to develop the project, prepare the site and obtain the required permits. The proposed partnership is subject to finalization of commercial agreements.

VARENNES, QC, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerkem, with a group of strategic partners, that include major investor Shell, along with Suncor and Proman, and Hydro-Québec supplying green hydrogen and oxygen, and with the support of the Québec and Canadian governments, is proud to announce the proposed construction of a biofuel plant in Varennes, in the Greater Montréal area.

Varennes Carbon Recycling (VCR) will produce biofuels and renewable chemicals made from non-recyclable residual materials as well as wood waste. The plant will leverage green hydrogen and oxygen produced through electrolysis, transforming Quebec's excess hydroelectricity capacity into value-added biofuels and renewable chemicals. VCR will be a major creator of quality local direct and indirect jobs during its construction and operation.

An exceptional showcase to display Québec's expertise in innovative green technology

The plant will be an example of Québec and Canadian know-how and leadership in the development and deployment of innovative clean technologies. Thanks to its unprecedented technology, Enerkem was able to bring together world-class global strategic partners who intend to take a leading investment role in this flagship facility of the green economy.

This plant will produce one of the lowest carbon-intensive fuels by diverting non-recyclable waste as well as wood waste materials from landfills and through access to green electricity and green hydrogen and oxygen.

A unique and clean disruptive technology developed by Enerkem

Enerkem's technology enables the recycling of the carbon and hydrogen contained in non-recyclable waste and wood waste currently landfilled and burned. Enerkem's proprietary thermochemical process enables the conversion of this carbon into biofuels and renewable chemicals, made from methanol, which is the project's intermediary product. These products enable society to reduce consumption of traditional hydrocarbons used for transportation and in everyday products (paint, windshield washer fluid, plastics and chemicals of all kinds).