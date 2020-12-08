 

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 13 Billion in 2020 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- - In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global COVID-19 diagnostics market report.

The global COVID-19 diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around (9)% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

1.  The countries across the globe are planning to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 to diagnose and isolate the affected patients, helping to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

2.  APAC accounted for the largest share of the market with around 42% in 2019.  This is primarily due to the larger population present and large numbers of tests were conducted by countries such as China, India, and Singapore in this region.

3.  The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. WHO recommended it as a gold standard test for the COVID-19 diagnosis, which made countries use it for testing. The demand for the PCR-based tests have increased by 300 times, compared to pre-COVID-19 situation.

4.  The molecular segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, as most of the immunoassays had their sensitivity and specificity very less during the initial days of the pandemic. This made people prefer using molecular techniques like PCR for the accurate diagnosis.

5.  The diagnostic laboratories dominated the market share, as majority of the public labs and private labs prioritized working towards the diagnosis of COVID-19 samples during the pandemic.

6.  Once the vaccine for the COVID-19 is released into the market, the pandemic status for coronavirus will be removed, which will become like one of the normal infectious diseases and it will reduce the demand for the test kits in the market.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, end-users, test, technology, and geography
  • Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 49 other vendors

