 

Phunware Receives Privacy Shield Certification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:00   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today its receipt of the Privacy Shield certification.

The EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks were designed by the United States Department of Commerce, the European Commission and the Swiss Administration to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union (EU) and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

The transfer of personal data outside of the EU and Switzerland is governed by EU and Swiss law, which generally prohibit personal data from being transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) unless adequate levels of protection are ensured. The Privacy Shield Frameworks and the Standard Contractual Clauses (or EU Model Clauses) are two mechanisms designed to provide this level of data protection.

“At scale, our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Customer Data Platform (CDP) curates data from approximately one billion active devices each month, so data privacy is of critical importance to us,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “In addition to being compliant with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), receiving our Privacy Shield certification is another example of our ongoing commitment to the stringent privacy and protection of consumer data.”

Click here to learn more Phunware’s Privacy Policy and click here to learn more about the Company’s data ontology and knowledge graph.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

Disclaimer

