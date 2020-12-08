Phunware Receives Privacy Shield Certification

The EU-US and Swiss-US Privacy Shield Frameworks were designed by the United States Department of Commerce , the European Commission and the Swiss Administration to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union (EU) and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.

The transfer of personal data outside of the EU and Switzerland is governed by EU and Swiss law, which generally prohibit personal data from being transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA) unless adequate levels of protection are ensured. The Privacy Shield Frameworks and the Standard Contractual Clauses (or EU Model Clauses) are two mechanisms designed to provide this level of data protection.

“At scale, our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Customer Data Platform (CDP) curates data from approximately one billion active devices each month, so data privacy is of critical importance to us,” said Luan Dang, CTO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “In addition to being compliant with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), receiving our Privacy Shield certification is another example of our ongoing commitment to the stringent privacy and protection of consumer data.”

