 

Portage, Ind., Transforms the Municipal Payment Experience for City Residents and Staff with New Cloud Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:00  |  26   |   |   

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an agreement with the City of Portage, Indiana, to adopt improved payment technology that provides residents with safer, easier ways to pay their bills. An initiative of the Office of the Clerk-Treasurer, new self-service kiosks and online payments will allow people to securely pay their bills 24/7 while eliminating person-to-person contact during the COVID-19 pandemic. CityBase is a business unit of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), which provides SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

“This is a win-win solution for citizen experience and operational efficiency,” said Nina Rivas, Clerk-Treasurer for the City of Portage. “We’re resolving an immediate need to make payments safer in a pandemic for both residents and City employees. And we’re making long-term improvements to our payment system that will streamline revenue management for the City and promote convenience for our residents. We partnered with CityBase because their technology makes payments easier for everyone.”

The new technology will go live in early 2021 and includes intuitive online payments and two self-service payment kiosks that will be accessible 24/7, located at Portage City Hall at 6070 Central Ave Portage, Ind. The payment technology includes a back-office revenue management system that drastically simplifies the research, reporting and reconciliation process.

City utility bills including trash, sewer and stormwater are the first payments that will be compatible with the new technology. The City is providing a free way for people to pay their utility bills by eliminating service fees for cash, check, and recurring credit card payments.

The City was allocated CARES Act funding for the new payment technology as a COVID-related expense, since it provides a no-contact way for people to make payments. The cloud-based technology enables staff to securely maintain government operations while working remotely.

“We love working with public sector innovators like Clerk-Treasurer Rivas,” said Mike Duffy, CEO and Founder of CityBase. “She is committed to improving the government experience for all residents, including those who must pay their bills in cash due to preference or need. She is helping to usher in a new era for Portage, where both residents and employees will feel the benefits of human-centric technology and streamlined processes right away.”

CityBase has worked with neighboring Indianapolis and Marion County since 2017, where they helped the city-county transform their website indy.gov into a digital city hall. They recently partnered with Lawrence, Ind., to introduce contactless kiosk payments there.

About CityBase

CityBase makes government and utility technology that modernizes and unifies the way people find, apply, and pay for services. More than 100 government agencies, utilities, cities, and counties use CityBase technology to provide hassle-free payments and digital services to their customers and staff. CityBase integrates payment functionality, business processes, and communications onto a central, cloud-based platform that consumers can access through the web, mobile, kiosk, or point of sale. Learn more at thecitybase.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

GTY Technology Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Portage, Ind., Transforms the Municipal Payment Experience for City Residents and Staff with New Cloud Technology CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, today announced an agreement with the City of Portage, Indiana, to adopt improved payment technology that provides residents with safer, easier ways to pay their bills. An …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
Denver Selects CityBase for Unified Payments Across the City-County
01.12.20
Alabama Power Introduces CityBase Contactless Payment Kiosks in Mobile and Montgomery, Alabama
16.11.20
GTY Technology Holdings Announces Execution of a $25 Million Definitive Financing Agreement; Sufficient Growth Capital Through 2021
13.11.20
GTY Technology’s Questica Welcomes Its Newest Client, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California