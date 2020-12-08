 

AIG Retirement Services Launches Total Retirement Services Seamlessly Integrating Retirement Plans and Pensions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.12.2020, 16:00  |   |   |   

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its Total Retirement Services, a comprehensive solution that seamlessly combines and simplifies the defined contribution (DC) and defined benefit (DB) retirement plan experience for employees and employers.

Through the integration of DC and DB plans, Total Retirement Services brings retirement plan participants a simplified look at how much money they may have in retirement—whether that comes from their retirement savings, a pension or both. With a single website and mobile app, comprehensive account statements, a toll-free call-center and access to a financial professional with visibility into their full retirement picture, employees will have what they need to help them make more informed decisions about their retirement savings, investments and timing.

“In the current environment, employers are being asked to do more to contribute to their employees’ well-being,” said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “Our Total Retirement Services enables employees through holistic financial planning and a clear line of sight into their future retirement paycheck—while also assisting employers with the burdens of plan maintenance and compliance.”

Bringing together plan administration and recordkeeping for DC and DB plans, Total Retirement Services alleviates the time and resources spent by employers on the logistical challenges in bringing employees a holistic view of their complete retirement benefits. The end-to-end program will maximize the value of retirement plans through best-in-class technology, retirement benefits expertise and advanced compliance support.

To launch Total Retirement Services, AIG Retirement Services has engaged Findley, a division of USI, to provide DB administration services, drawing from a rich 50-year history of supporting pension plans and providing solutions that are cost-effective, minimize sponsor time commitments, and control compliance risk.

About AIG Retirement Services

For more than half a century, AIG Retirement Services has served as a leading defined contribution retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, including healthcare, K-12, higher education, government, religious, charitable and other nonprofit organizations. AIG Retirement Services has more than $100 billion in total assets under administration, managing thousands of plans serving approximately 1.8 million participants. It includes the VALIC family of companies: The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, VALIC Financial Advisors, Inc. and VALIC Retirement Services Company. Additional information can be found at www.aig.com/RetirementServices.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Retirement Services Launches Total Retirement Services Seamlessly Integrating Retirement Plans and Pensions AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its Total Retirement Services, a comprehensive solution that seamlessly combines and simplifies the defined …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Treatment with Investigational LentiGlobin Gene Therapy for Sickle Cell Disease (bb1111) Results in ...
The BMW Group and AWS Team Up to Accelerate Data-Driven Innovation in the Automotive Industry
AWS Announces Plans to Open Second Region in Australia
Europcar Mobility Group Seals a Very Innovative Partnership With Post Nord and Mercedes-Benz in ...
Switzerland Exercises Increased Option for 7.5 Million Doses of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 ...
Geron Reports Ten Imetelstat Presentations at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
QuantumScape Releases Performance Data for its Solid-State Battery Technology
Atlassian Releases 2nd Annual Sustainability Report, Sets Ambitious Goals to Fight Climate Crisis
Ellington Financial Declares Common Dividend and Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as ...
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
QuantumScape Corporation to Host and Livestream Solid-State Battery Showcase Event on December 8, ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
AIG to Participate in the UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference
12.11.20
AIG Announces Executive Promotions
11.11.20
COVID-19 Raises Anxiety Levels for College Students by Presenting Extraordinary Health and Financial Challenges