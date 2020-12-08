AIG Retirement Services Launches Total Retirement Services Seamlessly Integrating Retirement Plans and Pensions

Through the integration of DC and DB plans, Total Retirement Services brings retirement plan participants a simplified look at how much money they may have in retirement—whether that comes from their retirement savings, a pension or both. With a single website and mobile app, comprehensive account statements, a toll-free call-center and access to a financial professional with visibility into their full retirement picture, employees will have what they need to help them make more informed decisions about their retirement savings, investments and timing.

AIG Retirement Services, a leading retirement plan provider for tax-exempt and public sector employers, today announced the launch of its Total Retirement Services, a comprehensive solution that seamlessly combines and simplifies the defined contribution (DC) and defined benefit (DB) retirement plan experience for employees and employers.

“In the current environment, employers are being asked to do more to contribute to their employees’ well-being,” said Gilliane Isabelle, Chief Distribution Officer, AIG Retirement Services. “Our Total Retirement Services enables employees through holistic financial planning and a clear line of sight into their future retirement paycheck—while also assisting employers with the burdens of plan maintenance and compliance.”

Bringing together plan administration and recordkeeping for DC and DB plans, Total Retirement Services alleviates the time and resources spent by employers on the logistical challenges in bringing employees a holistic view of their complete retirement benefits. The end-to-end program will maximize the value of retirement plans through best-in-class technology, retirement benefits expertise and advanced compliance support.

To launch Total Retirement Services, AIG Retirement Services has engaged Findley, a division of USI, to provide DB administration services, drawing from a rich 50-year history of supporting pension plans and providing solutions that are cost-effective, minimize sponsor time commitments, and control compliance risk.

